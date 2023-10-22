North Marion Gives Hawthorne ‘A Wake-Up Call’

Share Facebook

Twitter

By TaylorAnn Eidam and Caroline King

CITRA — The Hawthorne Hornets continued their undefeated football season with an impressive 54-8 win Friday against North Marion.

Wake-Up Call

To the average spectator, the Hornets (8-0) throttled the Colts (1-7) by putting up 40 points by halftime. However, coach Cornelius Ingram thought differently.

“You need these kinds of games as a wake-up call, we gotta remain humble and hungry at the same time,” he said.

He said the team started off “slow and sluggish,” but that they will “clean things up” before the playoffs roll around.

Ingram credited his team’s coach-ability, saying he “needs more from everyone and they don’t have a choice with him as coach.”

“They will look like a different team next week.”

High-Scoring Team Effort

The “sluggish” start didn’t stop Hawthorne from putting up high numbers.

Of the eight touchdowns Hawthorne scored, seven were by different players.

Senior and USF commit Alvon Isaac had two touchdowns.

The following players had one: Senior Matthew Mckinley-daniels, senior Caleb Rollerson, junior Keenon Johnson, senior and Navy commit Andrew Zock, sophomore Darian Bowie, and a Pick-Six by junior Naziy Gent.

Ingram praised his team, saying “They threw the deep ball well.”

Quarterback Cj Ingram made the most of his 12 completions, with six going for touchdowns.

Hawthorne’s defense looked strong with two sacks from senior Demetri Perry and junior Leland Johnson.

HAWTHORNE TOUCHDOWN Hawthorne scores yet again from a connection between @IngramCj_ and

Alvon Isaac for @HHS_Football352 fourth touchdown of the night. Hawthorne up over Marion 26-0.@ESPNGainesville pic.twitter.com/WiZf6oaWio — Caroline King (@Carolineking112) October 21, 2023

Plagued with Penalties

Both teams were penalized throughout the game. Tension and emotions rose on the sidelines as the validity of the calls was questionable. Coach Ingram noted they need to stop worrying about the calls and lock in.

Isaac agreed: “We gotta lock in, stay humble and communicate.”

Up Next

Hawthorne celebrates Homecoming on its final game of the regular season Friday against Akelynn’s Angels Christian Academy (1-4).