Newberry’s defense locks down P.K. Yonge

NEWBERRY — A dominant defensive performance was supported by two touchdowns from running back Kaleb Woods as Newberry celebrated senior night Friday with a 35-0 win over P.K. Yonge.

Newberry (6-2) continues to impress on defense with the second consecutive shutout after a 38-0 win against Eastside a week prior. The Panthers have allowed an average of 13.5 points per game, nearly half of last season’s average (26.8 points per game).

P.K. Yonge (3-5) tried to establish a running attack, but was stifled by the Newberry front line. The Blue Wave attempted to make their way back in the game, but multiple turnovers helped settle an easy contest for the Panthers.

Seniors help Newberry take early lead

The Panthers wasted no time establishing their attack with an opening drive that led to a touchdown in just five plays, settled by a 1-yard touchdown pass to senior tight end Jonathan Powers.

On P.K. Yonge’s first drive, the Blue Wave seemed poised to score after a pass to wide receiver Calvin Thomas went deep into Newberry territory. However, a Panthers defensive stop on fourth-and-11 meant a turnover on downs and a waste of the Blue Wave’s only real scoring opportunity.

On the last play of the first quarter, Newberry quarterback Keil Mcgriff found senior receiver David Schmidt for a 23-yard pass, a play that would signal the start of a huge day in the air for Schmidt.

Two plays later, Schmidt caught a short pass and took it 61 yards for Newberry’s second touchdown and a 14-0 lead that seemed like the start of a lopsided first half.

“Their corners we had to attack and spots that we had to take advantage of,” Schmidt said. “You saw the score, we made ‘em pay.”

After establishing a sizeable lead, the Newberry defense held the score for the rest of the quarter to make way for a halftime ceremony to celebrate the Panthers’ senior players, including Schmidt and Powers.

Penalties frustrate, slow down Panther

Woods made way for senior Chaden Scott to get snaps in the first half as part of senior night, but he was welcomed back in with the hopes of closing out P.K. Yonge.

However, penalties on both sides of the ball meant a slow third period for the Panthers where the Blue Wave controlled the ball for just about 10 minutes and threatened to cut into the deficit.

“P.K. [Yonge] got a lot of heart man, they showed us exactly what we expected,” Newberry coach Edward Johnson said. “We just gotta make sure we’re executing on our end.”

Although mental errors did slow down Newberry’s momentum, the third quarter ended with the same score of 14-0.

Woods slams the door on P.K. Yonge

Starting the final period with the ball, the Panthers continued to feed Schmidt, who ended the game with 129 receiving yards.

Close to the goal line, Newberry finally got the opportunity to feed Woods, who juked his way into the end zone to give the Panthers a 21-0 lead.

After yet another turnover on downs for P.K. Yonge, Woods took a handful of carries all the way to the goal line, converting his second touchdown of the game to put away the Blue Wave.

Newberry’s reserves added another score in the closing moments, sealing a win that builds momentum for the final two away games of the season.

“Were just gonna be practicing hard and trying to finish this season 8-2,” Woods said.

Up Next

Newberry travels to Crescent City (3-4) for another non-district game Friday, while P.K. Yonge plays its first 1S District 3 game of the season against Trinity Catholic (2-6.