Newberry closes out Chiefland to advance in state playoffs

The Newberry Panthers shut down a late comeback from the Chiefland Indians to win 3-1 in the first round of the Class 1A District 7 FHSAA Volleyball Playoffs.

After winning the first two sets 25-19 and 25-18, Chiefland dominated much of the next two sets. Losing late in the fourth set, the Panthers found their stride and closed out the set by a score of 27-25, sending Newberry to the next round.

The Panthers (14-14) move on to face Williston (18-10) in the Class 1A playoffs for the second consecutive year, hoping to avenge last season’s loss on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Newberry Dominates Early On

The teams traded points at the start but Newberry set themselves apart with four consecutive points to take an 11-6 lead.

Newberry junior libero Malana Kennard made several important digs throughout the period to keep the Panthers in control, which helped Kennard establish a team-high 24 digs in the match.

Although Chiefland kept the score close, Newberry took the first set off of a serving ace by senior setter Hanna Templeton, the set ending 25-19 in favor of the Panthers.

The second set started far more contested, with the teams in a 12-12 deadlock halfway through, forcing a Newberry timeout. Upon returning, the Panthers raised their intensity level and took eight of the next nine points, jumping out to a 20-13 lead.

With senior middle blocker Sarah Watson taking away most of Chiefland’s best opportunities with key blocks, Newberry was able to end the set with relative ease at 25-18 and take a dominant 2-0 lead overall.

Chiefland Responds

The Indians were not ready to give up, grabbing the momentum early in the set and taking an 8-4 lead. Being up on sets meant Newberry got comfortable and let their intensity slip, which Chiefland took full advantage of.

Chiefland star outside hitter Claire Horne established herself in the match with three consecutive kills to separate the teams further at a score of 20-11 in favor of the Indians.

Newberry rallied toward the end of the set, winning seven straight points and eventually leveling the score at 24-24. However, Chiefland won the set at 27-25 and left some concern for Newberry.

Newberry Overcomes Late Scare

Once again, Chiefland got out in front of the set, setting up an 11-6 lead and forcing another Newberry timeout.

Keeping the momentum, Chiefland led 22-16 and was poised to win the set. However, Watson built up to her total of six blocks in the match to keep the Panthers in the match and contributed five of her 10 kills in the final set.

The teams were eventually tied at 25-25 and Chiefland was clearly drained from consecutive long sets. Newberry took advantage of the tired legs and won the set off of another serving ace from Templeton, ending the match 3-1 in favor of the Panthers.

Looking for Redemption

The win means Newberry’s season will continue toward a familiar opponent, with rival Williston next up in the Class 1A Regional Final.

Williston not only beat Newberry 3-1 on Aug. 26 in four sets but also sent Newberry home in the first round of last year’s playoffs.

The Panthers look to use the momentum of three consecutive wins and Friday’s convincing performance in hopes of defeating the Red Devils on Tuesday, which would be their first victory against Williston since 2021.