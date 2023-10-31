Orlando Magic
Orlando Magic's Moritz Wagner (21) makes a shot as he is fouled by Detroit Pistons' James Wiseman during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

No Magic in L.A. for Orlando, Lakers Win 106-103

Andrea Castiblanco October 31, 2023 Uncategorized 69 Views

On Monday night, the Orlando Magic loss to the Los Angeles Lakers 106-103.

The loss comes as the team’s first loss of the season.

A close game

From the jump ball to the last shot, the game could have gone either team’s way.

The Orlando Magic were first to get on the scoreboard as Jalen Suggs made a 27-foot three-pointer. However, by the end of the first quarter, the Magic trailed the Lakers 29-24.

Entering the second quarter, the Lakers had the leg up going 3-for-3 in free throws. Lebron James nailed a 22- foot jumper from the top of the arc and Gabe Vincent made a 17-foot fadeaway jumper, before the Magic scored.

As the game prolonged, the Magic got dealt with a 10 point deficit of 40-30 with 8:56 in the second quarter.

Orlando responded with a 28-14 run to end the quarter and lead the Lakers 58-54 at halftime.

Gary Harris led the Magic to a halftime lead by going 5-for-5, including four three-pointers, with 14 points.

In the third quarter, the Lakers managed to tie the game up at 70-70.

It was not long until the Magic came back rolling with a 10-2 run.

Paolo Banchero made a three-pointer and a 15-foot step back jumper to rack up half of the points of the run.

The other five points were made by Franz Wagner with another three-pointer and a layup assisted by Banchero.

The Lakers were quick to respond with a run of their own, scoring a straight 10 points to close out the third quarter and snatching a 81-80 lead.

A fourth quarter dance

In the last quarter, neither team let the other run away with a lead. Both teams were unable to surpass a lead of more than five points.

Within the final two minutes, both teams were exchanging leads, up until 1:43 left to play, when the Lakers’ D’Angelo Russell made a three-pointer, making the game 104-103.

Russell locked in the Lakers win with two free throws, with a final score of 104-106.

What’s Next

The Orlando Magic stay in L.A. tonight as they face the Los Angeles Clippers at 8:30 p.m.

Orange & Blue Sports Network

Catch the student-led broadcasts from the College of Journalism and Communications right here.

