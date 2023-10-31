No Magic in L.A. for Orlando, Lakers Win 106-103

Share Facebook

Twitter

On Monday night, the Orlando Magic loss to the Los Angeles Lakers 106-103.

The loss comes as the team’s first loss of the season.

A close game

From the jump ball to the last shot, the game could have gone either team’s way.

The Orlando Magic were first to get on the scoreboard as Jalen Suggs made a 27-foot three-pointer. However, by the end of the first quarter, the Magic trailed the Lakers 29-24.

Entering the second quarter, the Lakers had the leg up going 3-for-3 in free throws. Lebron James nailed a 22- foot jumper from the top of the arc and Gabe Vincent made a 17-foot fadeaway jumper, before the Magic scored.

As the game prolonged, the Magic got dealt with a 10 point deficit of 40-30 with 8:56 in the second quarter.

Orlando responded with a 28-14 run to end the quarter and lead the Lakers 58-54 at halftime.

Gary Harris led the Magic to a halftime lead by going 5-for-5, including four three-pointers, with 14 points.

Gary Harris in the first half at LAL: 14 PTS

5-5 FG

4 3PM

12 MIN off the bench pic.twitter.com/FMJdm2pBGi — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) October 31, 2023

In the third quarter, the Lakers managed to tie the game up at 70-70.

It was not long until the Magic came back rolling with a 10-2 run.

Paolo Banchero made a three-pointer and a 15-foot step back jumper to rack up half of the points of the run.

Paolo Banchero with his first 3 point shot of the year! pic.twitter.com/LM9TUkx3v6 — WeltGawd (@WeltGawd) October 31, 2023

The other five points were made by Franz Wagner with another three-pointer and a layup assisted by Banchero.

The Lakers were quick to respond with a run of their own, scoring a straight 10 points to close out the third quarter and snatching a 81-80 lead.

A fourth quarter dance

In the last quarter, neither team let the other run away with a lead. Both teams were unable to surpass a lead of more than five points.

Within the final two minutes, both teams were exchanging leads, up until 1:43 left to play, when the Lakers’ D’Angelo Russell made a three-pointer, making the game 104-103.

Russell locked in the Lakers win with two free throws, with a final score of 104-106.

Final in Los Angeles The Magic fall to 2-1 after a tough battle against the Lakers and had a chance to tie the game but Jalen Suggs’ 3 was off to force OT. Orlando had 6 players scoring in double figures led by Gary Harris off the bench but it wasn’t enough.#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/VzV46YyZnL — Let’s Talk Magic (@_LetsTalkMagic) October 31, 2023

What’s Next

The Orlando Magic stay in L.A. tonight as they face the Los Angeles Clippers at 8:30 p.m.