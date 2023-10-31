Tampa Bay Lightning Fall in Overtime to Seattle Kraken

Share Facebook

The Tampa Bay Lightning continued their season last night but took a hit. The Seattle Kraken defeated them, 4-3, in overtime. The Lightning fell to 4-2-3 on the year, while the Kraken improved to 3-5-2.

The Game

The Kraken started the game on fire, scoring three goals in just the first period. The Lightning only put together one goal. However, those three goals would be the only goals the Kraken would score for the rest of regulation.

The Lightning went on to crawl back into it, scoring a single goal in each of the second and third periods, tying things at three and sending it into overtime.

The Kraken shut things down though. Jared McCann scored their fourth goal of the game and the overtime winner.

mccann you believe it? 😍 pic.twitter.com/JTqds2amYE — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) October 31, 2023

The Stats

The Kraken dominated almost every statistic. They took more shots, 43 to the Lightning’s 37. The Lightning also had nine giveaways to the Kraken’s two. The Lightning did, however, record more saves and more faceoff wins. They had 39 saves and 30 faceoff wins while Seattle had 34 and 20, respectively.

The three Tampa Bay scores were thanks to Tanner Jeannot, Alex Barre-Boulet and Brandon Hagel. The Kraken scores were thanks to Brian Dumoulin, Jared McCann, Yanni Gourde and Kailer Yamamoto.

The goalies for each team were Philipp Grubauer for Seattle and Jonas Johansson for Tampa Bay. Johansson recorded a 0.907 save percentage while Grubauer recorded a 0.919 percentage.

Neither team recorded a short-handed goal, however Seattle recorded two power-play goals while the Lightning had one. Additionally, for the Kraken, Eeli Tolvanen, Jared McCann, Jaden Schwartz, Kailer Yamamoto and Oliver Bjorkstrand were all credited with an assist (Schwartz was credited with two). For the Lightning, Anthony Cirelli, Tanner Jeannot, Brandon Hagel and Alex Barre-Boulet were all credited with one.

What’s Next?

The Lightning currently stand fifth in the Atlantic division while the Kraken are also fifth in the Pacific.

Seattle is back on the ice on Thursday when they face the Nashville Predators. Tampa Bay will be back on the ice as well, facing the Columbus Blue Jackets.