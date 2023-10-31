Miami Heat fall to Milwaukee Bucks 122-114

Share Facebook

Twitter

The Miami Heat fell to the Milwaukee Bucks 122-114. The loss on Monday gives the Heat their third straight loss as they fall to 1-3 on the season.

4th quarter comeback wasn't enough tonight pic.twitter.com/qoBFHhtzY7 — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) October 31, 2023

Game Takeaways

The Heat entered the game without star center Bam Adebayo who is out with a hip injury. This wasn’t good news for Miami as Adebayo has been a leading scorer for the Heat. Despite a loss on Friday night to the Celtics, Adebayo put up 27 points, seven rebounds, and two assists.

Both teams came out strong in the first quarter which ended all tied up at 28. However, the Bucks dominated offensively in the second as they stretched their lead to 57-43 midway through the second quarter. The Heat had a good run right before half to put them within seven points of the Bucks. But a three-point basket from Bucks forward Jae Crowder at the buzzer got the crowd going as they entered the locker room up 62-52.

The third quarter was all Milwaukee. The Bucks defense only allowed Miami to score 21 points compared to their 35. The third quarter ended 97-73 giving the Bucks their biggest lead of the night as they entered the fourth quarter.

Despite a late comeback from the Heat who put up 41 points in the fourth quarter, it wasn’t enough to get by the Bucks.

Forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was unstoppable for the Bucks. He led Milwaukee with 33 points, seven rebounds, and two assists. Damian Lillard was also a difference maker for the Bucks adding 25 points, five rebounds, and four assists.

Despite a strong performance from Miami point guard Tyler Herro who recorded 35 points, eight rebounds and three assists, the Heat weren’t able to capitalize on their offensive chances.

Slow Start to Season

The Heat have had a rough start to the season. Miami opened up their regular season beating the Detroit Pistons 103-102.

However, the Heat haven’t won a game since.

Miami lost games against the Boston Celtics falling 119-111 on Friday and the Minnesota Timberwolves 106-90 on Saturday.

Next Up

After Monday night’s match up, the Bucks improve to 2-1 as the Heat fall to 1-3.

Next up the Heat travel back home to host the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.