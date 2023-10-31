Share Facebook

The World Series has been hotly contested thus far. The Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks are two teams with major game-winning ability. And they are hitting their strides at the exact right time. After Arizona stole game two in Texas, the Rangers needed a win on the road in games 3 or 4. They got what they needed.

Texas took a 3-1 win 0n the road last night to go up 2-1 in the World Series. The Rangers will hold at least a series tie upon return to Globe Life field in Arlington for Game 6.

How It Happened

He knew, the bench knew, we all knew. pic.twitter.com/JqV06oVkgy — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) October 31, 2023

The Rangers got things going in the third inning after Marcus Semien knocked in an RBI single for a 1-0 lead. That same inning, Corey Seager stepped to the plate and cracked a 421-foot home run over the outfield fence for two RBIs. Texas ended the third frame up 3-0. They were tasked with protecting that lead for the remaining six.

Texas ace Max Scherzer tossed three innings with one hit and one strikeout. He left early with apparent back tightness. The Rangers bullpen would have to suit up early and step up for their team. Jon Gray stepped in and did just that. He tossed three shutout innings to eat up most of the game for Texas. The Rangers used a trio of Josh Sborz, Aroldis Chapman and Jose Leclerc to close out the game with a win.

What’s Next

The Rangers now have a chance to take a series lead on the road with game four being in Arizona tonight. Returning to Arlington with a 3-1 lead puts Texas in favorable position to watch the confetti fall with a World Series win at home.

On the other hand, the Diamondbacks need to take advantage of their home field. With a loss tonight, Arizona is against a wall and at risk of blowing its first World Series chance in years.

You can tune into Game 4 coverage at 7 p.m. on ESPN 98.1 FM/850 AM WRUF.