Bam Adebayo Looks to Continue Dominant Stretch Against Hornets

Following a five-game win streak, the Miami Heat take on the Charlotte Hornets Tuesday at 7 p.m. After winning its season opener, Miami dropped its next four games. But the Heat haven’t looked back since and are seeking their sixth straight victory. Miami has benefitted from dominant play from center Bam Adebayo on both sides of the ball.

In addition to being the Heat’s leading scorer and rebounder, Adebayo has continued to lock up the opposition on defense. The Heat will be without Tyler Herro and Kyle Lowry, so they will continue to rely on Adebayo to be the Heat’s premier scorer.

The Hornets have relied on LaMelo Ball and Gordon Hayward to lead their offense, this season.

In-Season Tournament Play

Miami’s game against the Hornets Tuesday marks the Heat’s second In-Season Tournament game of the season. The Heat defeated the Washington Wizards Nov. 3 to start their tournament off strong. The Hornets are also 1-0 in the tournament after a win over Washington on Friday. The Heat will play two additional tournament games against the Milwaukee Bucks and New York Knicks.

🏆 THE FULL EAST GROUP B SCHEDULE 🏆 East B group play tips off Friday, November 3rd at 7:30 PM ET! For more NBA In-Season Tournament info

➡️ https://t.co/MC7QUx0Bv9 pic.twitter.com/yyQ71rR2pJ — NBA (@NBA) August 15, 2023

Only four teams from each conference advance from the group stage to the knockout games making every matchup vital in the tournament. The Heat will need to maintain their consistent play in order to win the first ever NBA In-Season Tournament. The Heat are currently in fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings.

Adebayo Makes History

After scoring 24 points against the San Antonio Spurs Sunday, Adebayo moved to eighth place on the Heat’s All-Time Points Leaders list. He passed both Tim Hardaway and Goran Dragić and could realistically move up three more spots this season. With 560 more points, Adebayo would become the Heat’s fifth all-time leading scorer, passing Udonis Haslem, Rony Seikaly and Chris Bosh.

Jumped 2 spots in 1 game 💥 pic.twitter.com/TOrfm41sp5 — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) November 14, 2023

Tipoff for Miami’s matchup is at 7 p.m. in Charlotte.