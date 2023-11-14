Gators Men’s Tennis Signs Three New Additions

Share Facebook

Monday, the Gators men’s tennis team signed three new players. Two will enroll early to compete in the spring of 2024. The signees are Kevin Edengren, Henry Jefferson and Francesco Cordova. The trio is part of the first signing class under first year head coach Adam Steinberg.

International Gators

Edengren comes to The Swamp from Sweden and will participate in team competition in the spring alongside fellow new signee Henry Jefferson of Great Britain.

Edengren had a successful ITF Junior career, reaching a career high ranking of 20th on the ITF circuit in June. He also competed in all four Junior Grand Slams during the 2023 season with Roland Garros being his most successful campaign, reaching the round of 32. The righty has two singles titles under his belt, both coming in 2022, and one doubles title from 2021.

Jefferson also had a successful ITF Junior career. He’s claimed four career doubles titles, most recently winning the 2023 J100 Loughborough alongside Phoenix Weir. He was the singles runner up in this tournament, as well. The 17-year-old is one of the top U18 players in Great Britain.

Both signees will join fellow freshman Aidan Kim and Jeremy Jin, both of which joined the Gators in the fall, for team competition in the spring.

From the Lone Star State to The Swamp

Francesco Cordova will join Florida in the fall of 2024 from Katy, Texas. The high school senior has seen his fair share of success so far, winning multiple singles titles. He climbed within the top 175 players on the ITF Junior circuit over the summer and is considered as one of the top players in Texas.

Looking Ahead

After a fall season filled with ups and downs, the Gators have a lot to look forward to in the spring. The combination of older experienced players such as graduate student JanMagnus John and junior Nate Bonetto, and the new faces on campus will make for an exciting spring season for Florida.