Magic Improve to 8-5 After Defeating Pacers 128-116

The Orlando Magic have now stacked three wins in a row as they set a new season-high in points as a team.

Yesterday, they defeated the Indiana Pacers 128-116.

Magic in the Air

Fast starts are the key to the Orlando Magic’s success and the team knows that.

“Just come out and hit ’em in the mouth early,” said point guard Jalen Suggs. “It’s like a boxing match. Once you’ve got in their head, that they don’t want to get hit, they don’t want to play physical, they don’t want to play against tough defense … that’s hard to play against, night in and night out.”

The Magic’s strategy worked to perfection as they scored the game’s first 11 points. Before you could blink, the Pacers were trailing 42-21 after the first quarter.

This was a team effort as six players scored at least 13 points. This led to the Magic holding control over the whole game and having no troubles on offense.

last year’s Rookie of the Year Paolo Banchero was this game’s standout as he scored a total of 24 points and was vital to the fast start.

The Magic now improve to an impressive 6-3 record on the road.

Pacers Star Struggles

Even with ending the game with a total score of 116 points, the game was out of hand from the start.

The Pacers never held a lead this game and were playing from behind. This was an issue as the team’s All-Star guard struggled.

Tyrese Haliburton took seven field goal attempts in the first half and missed them all. He only had two points in the whole first half. Furthermore, he only finished the game with a total of 12 points.

However, head coach Rick Carlisle was more frustrated with the defensive performance.

“Let’s quit talking about the offense. We didn’t guard them. We’ve got to defend better.”

The Pacers came into this game with four wins in the past five games.

Looking Forward

The Orlando Magic will be back on their home court as they will play the Toronto Raptors. Tip-off is set for this Tuesday at 7:00 p.m.

The Pacers will be back on the road this Tuesday as they face off against the Atlanta Hawks. Tip-off for this game is set for 7:30 p.m.