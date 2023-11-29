Heat Knocked From NBA In-Season Tournament After Loss to Bucks

Share Facebook

The Miami Heat fell to the Milwaukee Bucks last night 131-124. With the loss, the Heat are knocked out of the NBA In-Season tournament.

Cold Start, Cold Finish

The Heat started the game shooting a season worst 1-11 from the field. Miami is only behind the Bulls and Clippers for the worst start of the season. Despite the sluggish start, they were down by just nine points at the end of the first.

The Heat bounced back in the second quarter, outscoring Milwaukee 40-28. They took a three-point lead into halftime, coming out to win the third quarter as well. It was back and fourth from that point on, until the Bucks took control down the stretch.

Behind their superstar play, the Bucks finished the game on a 16-6 run. In the final minutes they shot 5-for-6 from the field and 5-for-5 from the free throw line.

When asked about their late game composer, Bucks star Damian Lillard stated, “The one thing that we do have going for us is we know how to win the game.”

Scoring Leaders

Bam Adebayo led the Heat with 31 points and 10 rebounds. Kyle Lowry and Josh Richardson also both played their part adding 21 and 20 respectively. Jamie Jaquez Jr. and Caleb Martin both chipped in 14 as well.

Our leader on & off the court. Another 30 & 10 double double for Bam. 💥 pic.twitter.com/D9LV2bMEON — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) November 29, 2023

Jimmy Butler missed his 2nd straight game with an ankle injury. Butler had a career series against Milwaukee in last years playoffs, averaging 37.6 points while winning the series.

For the Bucks, they were led by their superstar duo. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way with 33 points and Damian Lillard followed right behind with 32 of his own. Khris Middleton and Malik Beasley contributed heavily as well, Middleton scoring 17 and Beasley 16.

What’s Next?

For the Heat, they host the Indiana Pacers tomorrow night. Currently sitting at 10-8 and seventh place in the Eastern Conference, they have lost the last three games.

The Bucks have both the Bulls and Hawks on the schedule before resuming their In-Season Tournament play on Tuesday. After capturing the No. 1 seed, they’ll face the New York Knicks in the quarterfinals. Milwaukee currently sits at 13-5 and second place in the East.