P.K. Yonge boys soccer wins against Williston, 3-1

The P.K. Yonge boys soccer team improved to 6-0 Tuesday with a 3-1 win against visiting Williston.

Tough first half

Another goal scored by the blue wave #45 Ciaran Foley leading the score 3-1 #PKYongevarsityboyssoccer #willistonvaristyboyssoccer #gainesvillehighschoolboyssoccer pic.twitter.com/oc7hUSSs0y — Lexi Skolnick (@Skolnicklexi) November 29, 2023

The first half of the match proved to be challenging for both teams. The match kicked off slowly, with a back-and-forth dynamic that persisted for a considerable duration. Not much action unfolded until a pivotal moment when P.K. Yonge gained the upper hand.

A critical error occurred when one of Williston’s centers passed the ball to his goalie, resulting in an own goal. Despite this initial setback, Williston (0-3-1) managed to recover, promptly scoring on the correct goal belonging to P.K. Yonge.

At the midpoint of the first half, the scoreboard displayed a tie of 1-1 until intermission. Following Williston’s goals, the game entered a lull characterized by collisions and head bumps, but neither side managed to secure additional scores. Several missed shots occurred, and the defenses remained resilient on both ends of the field.

A successful second half for P.K. Yonge

The second half ushered in increased tension, with P.K. Yonge and Williston adopting a more aggressive playing style. The teams, now tied, exhibited heightened energy.

Although a scoring drought persisted for a while, more shots on goal injected renewed excitement into the match. P.K. Yonge surged ahead with its second goal, courtesy of Addisu Frisbie.

With P.K. Yonge leading 2-1, the pressure mounted on Williston. Ciaran Foley extended the Blue Wave’s lead by scoring another goal to make it 3-1. Despite the disadvantage, Williston had ample time to mount a comeback.

P.K. Yonge intensified its defensive efforts, maintaining a heightened state of alertness. Goalie Ibrahim Seck played a pivotal role in securing the Blue Wave lead. Seck displayed unwavering determination, making crucial saves through catches, dives and sprints to intercept every ball aimed at the goal.

Ultimately, P.K. Yonge emerged victorious by showcasing persistent defense and a resolute goalkeeper.

Up Next

P.K. Yonge plays host to Columbia (0-3-2) at 7 p.m. Thursday. Williston will visit Trenton (0-3) at 7 p.m. Friday.





