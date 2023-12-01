Hawthorne

Hawthorne Advances to Fourth-Straight State Title Game

Lance Williams December 1, 2023

Thursday night, the Hawthorne Hornets (12-0) shutout the Blountstown Tigers (8-4) in the 1 Rural State Semifinals for the second straight season. Last season, the Hornets defeated Blountstown 28-0. Thursday, Hawthorne put on even more of a domination, winning 49-0.

 

With the win, the Hornets have made four consecutive championship appearances, winning their first state title last year with a win over Northview High School.

Hornets Swarm the Tigers Offense

The Tigers’ offense was completely shut down by the suffocating Hawthorne defense.

Blountstown completed just 3/9 passing attempts for -1 yards and rushed for just six yards on 18 carries.

In fact, the Tigers only recorded one first down.

Additionally, a Tigers punt snap went into the endzone for a safety, and Hawthorne’s Keenon Johnson recovered a fumble for a touchdown midway through the fourth.

Hawthorne’s High-Functioning Offense

Hawthorne’s offense overwhelmed Blountstown.

The Hornets began with the ball, and scored on their opening drive with a CJ Ingram touchdown pass to University of South Florida commit Alvon Isaac.

Ingram finished with four passing touchdowns to three different receivers. Isaac caught two of Ingram’s touchdown passes while rushing for a score.

To add on to his defensive touchdown, Johnson found the endzone on the ground.

Through 12 games, Hawthorne is averaging an impressive 41.6 points per game and boasts an average margin of victory of 34.0.

No team has lost to the Hornets by less than 18 points.

Championship Rematch

Hawthorne will face Madison County High School (10-1) in the 1R State Championship on Dec. 7.

The Hornets eliminated the Cowboys in the 2020 semifinals, but lost to Madison County in the 2021 state title game 13-12.

Former Gators receiver and head coach Cornelius Ingram will be looking for revenge and their second-straight championship on Thursday.

