Hawthorne Advances to Fourth-Straight State Title Game

Thursday night, the Hawthorne Hornets (12-0) shutout the Blountstown Tigers (8-4) in the 1 Rural State Semifinals for the second straight season. Last season, the Hornets defeated Blountstown 28-0. Thursday, Hawthorne put on even more of a domination, winning 49-0.

We have punched our ticket to a fourth consecutive State Title Appearance ! #whynotus #gso pic.twitter.com/k2d5gPMo5Y — Hawthorne Hornets (@HHS_Football352) December 1, 2023

With the win, the Hornets have made four consecutive championship appearances, winning their first state title last year with a win over Northview High School.

Hornets Swarm the Tigers Offense

The Tigers’ offense was completely shut down by the suffocating Hawthorne defense.

Blountstown completed just 3/9 passing attempts for -1 yards and rushed for just six yards on 18 carries.

Huge third down stop by Hawthorne senior and Navy commit, Andrew Zock. The Hornets defense keeps the Tigers scoreless in the first quarter.@HHS_Football352 @ESPNGainesville pic.twitter.com/gt65WjBXr1 — Caroline King (@Carolineking112) December 1, 2023

In fact, the Tigers only recorded one first down.

Additionally, a Tigers punt snap went into the endzone for a safety, and Hawthorne’s Keenon Johnson recovered a fumble for a touchdown midway through the fourth.

Hawthorne’s High-Functioning Offense

Hawthorne’s offense overwhelmed Blountstown.

The Hornets began with the ball, and scored on their opening drive with a CJ Ingram touchdown pass to University of South Florida commit Alvon Isaac.

Ingram finished with four passing touchdowns to three different receivers. Isaac caught two of Ingram’s touchdown passes while rushing for a score.

To add on to his defensive touchdown, Johnson found the endzone on the ground.

Through 12 games, Hawthorne is averaging an impressive 41.6 points per game and boasts an average margin of victory of 34.0.

No team has lost to the Hornets by less than 18 points.

Championship Rematch

Hawthorne will face Madison County High School (10-1) in the 1R State Championship on Dec. 7.

The Hornets eliminated the Cowboys in the 2020 semifinals, but lost to Madison County in the 2021 state title game 13-12.

HAWTHORNE HORNETS TO THE STATE CHAMPIONSHIP AGAIN The Hornets continue their undefeated season in a 49-0 victory over the Tigers to send them to the state championship game against the Madison County Cowboys on Thursday, December 7th at 7 PM.@HHS_Football352 @ESPNGainesville pic.twitter.com/bDd0kXSzq5 — Caroline King (@Carolineking112) December 1, 2023

Former Gators receiver and head coach Cornelius Ingram will be looking for revenge and their second-straight championship on Thursday.