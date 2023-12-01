Georgia and Alabama Matchup for SEC Championship Game

Share Facebook

The Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide will battle it out for the 2023 SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Saturday. Kickoff is at 4 p.m. in Atlanta.

The SEC Championship Game is the first meeting since the 2022 National Championship Game 👀🔥 Who will come out with the W this time? pic.twitter.com/XMCl0kWF26 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 29, 2023

Preview

The SEC Championship game is traditionally one of the biggest games across college football and will consist of two powerful teams in the Bulldogs and Crimson Tide. Georgia will represent the SEC East while Alabama will represent the SEC West. Prior to kickoff Saturday, Alabama holds the distinction for the most SEC Championship wins with 10.

In 2021, the two teams met in this game and the Crimson Tide came out victorious. However, that season, they met in the National Championship and Georgia came out victorious. Additionally, the Bulldogs held the trophy high, beating TCU to win the National Championship last season.

Quarterbacks

Georgia’s Carson Beck and Alabama’s Jalen Milroe had big shoes to fill after replacing big-name quarterbacks at their schools, setting the bar extremely high. After the departure of Stetson Bennett and 2021 Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young, the two quarterbacks have filled in under the helm quite nicely. Evidently, these two quarterbacks have stinged together a productive season with both teams having a chance at the College Football Playoff.

Finalist – The Manning Award Presented annually to the nation's best quarterback. #GoDawgs | @carsonbeck01 pic.twitter.com/v8qkJxIL6G — Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) November 30, 2023

Records and Rankings

The Bulldogs finished off their regular season going 12-0. Meanwhile, the Crimson Tide dropped only one game in the regular season but managed to collect 11 regular season wins. The Bulldogs finished their campaign ranked No. 1 in the country whereas the Crimson Tide ranked No. 8. After a star-studded season for both teams, there will certainly be a strong appetite for points.

Implications

With a Georgia win, the Bulldogs will solidify their spot in the College Football Playoff and would most likely receive the No. 1 overall seed. An Alabama win would make things chaotic. A win for the Crimson Tide would give the playoff committee a lot to think about, with Texas still in contention. The Longhorns defeated Alabama earlier in the year, so a Tide win would create a tough decision for all of the committee members.

Kickoff is at 4 p.m.