Buccaneers Set to Host Panthers

Share Facebook

Twitter

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-7) are preparing to host the Carolina Panthers (1-10) in Week 13 action. Both teams are looking for bounce back wins. In Week 12, the Bucs lost a close game to the Indianapolis Colts 27-20, while the Panthers fell to the Tennessee Titans 17-10.

Coaching Changes In Carolina

Monday, Panthers owner David Tepper announced the firing of head coach Frank Reich. Reich was in his first season with the Panthers and only won one game as head coach.

Carolina announced Chris Tabor as their interim head coach for the remainder of the season. Tabor is familiar with being an interim coach, serving as the Chicago Bears head coach for one game in 2021.

However, Tabor understands this is a huge opportunity for him and his coaching career.

“In this business, the NFL train is always moving, and the NFL monster will eat you at any time,” Tabor said in an article by Darin Garrett from the Carolina Panthers website. “And you need to be prepared and you need to take the proper steps to set yourself up for success.”

Meanwhile, Carolina also let go Duce Staley and Josh McCown. Therefore, Parker Frazier will become the new quarterbacks coach and Thomas Brown will be the new offensive coordinator and running back’s coach.

Statistically, the Panthers are not out of playoff contention, so Tabor has a chance to keep the Panthers competitive for the remainder of the season.

Bucs Still in Contention

Tampa Bay will be playing four of their remaining six games against division opponents. The Bucs are going to be playing the Panthers twice, and the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints each once down their final stretch.

Heading into Week 13, the Bucs are one game behind the Falcons (5-6) and Saints (5-6) in the NFC South standings.

Overall, Tampa Bay has won two consecutive NFC South Division titles and are looking to claim a third straight division title.

Most surprising first place team through 12 weeks? pic.twitter.com/8neCtXqZNL — NFL (@NFL) November 28, 2023

Kickoff is at 4:05 p.m.