The Saint Francis Girls Basketball Team Falls To Oak Hall

By Olivia Velardo and Camden Nolde

Oak Hall knocked host Saint Francis from the undefeated ranks, 51-22, in a girls high school basketball game Friday.

First-Quarter Determination

The Eagles (3-0) took a 15-7 lead at the end of the first quarter and never lost control.

Wolves coach Josh Kerkau yelled encouragement “I know we’re tired, but we have to keep going” throughout the first period.

The Wolves, coming off a three-overtime win Thursday against Countryside Christian, seemed determined to rally.

Second-Quarter Setback

The momentum remained on the Eagles’ side as they dominated the Wolves with a 34-8 lead at the half.

And that’s the first half. The Eagles take the lead against the Wolves with a score of 34-8. @ESPNGainesville — Olivia Velardo (@OliviaVelardo) December 1, 2023

Staying Strong

The Wolves tried to make a game of it in the third quarter, however were unsuccessful, as the score was 40-17 Oak Hall. The score did not seem to stop the Wolves, and they kept the look of determination on their faces.

Up Next

The Wolves return to action at Bell High for a 6 p.m. game Tuesday. Oak Hall will play visiting Chiefland at 6 p.m. Monday.