Preview: Jaguars vs. Browns

Share Facebook

Twitter

This NFL season is having a historic year for injuries. The list of players grows bigger every weekend. Most notably, of starting quarterbacks.

Lawrence’s Injury

On Monday, the Jaguars took on the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals were without starting quarterback Joe Burrow. Trevor Lawrence went down in the 4th quarter with about six minutes left with an ankle injury. Lawrence had to be helped to the locker room and did not return to the game.

The Jaguars remain hopeful that Lawrence can be active and ready to go for Sunday’s game. Doug Pederson provided an update saying that he has a high ankle sprain and everything looks stable. Moving forward, they will look at his status day-by-day and see where he is.

The Jaguars ended up losing Monday’s game 34-31 in overtime. They are looking ahead to Sunday’s matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

The Jaguars sit at the top of their division, the AFC South, with an 8-4 record. They currently would make the playoffs being at the top of their division.

Cleveland Browns

Meanwhile, the Browns are currently 3rd in the AFC North with a 7-5 record.

The Browns are out without starting quarterback Deshaun Watson. Watson got hurt on Nov. 12 against the Baltimore Ravens. The shoulder injury is season-ending. He had a 5-1 record this season in his starts.

Joe Flacco has taken over for the Browns since Watson’s injury. Since Flacco has started, they won against the Steelers 13-10. But they fell to the Broncos and the Rams last week, 29-12 and 36-19, respectively. Flacco has 52.3% completion rate with two touchdowns and one interception, but he provides experience for the Browns, being an 18-year veteran.

Cleveland currently has a Wild Card spot in the playoffs if the season ended today.

Sunday’s Matchup

Sunday’s matchup could be between backup quarterbacks as Trevor Lawrence’s status for Sunday still remains up in the air. Both teams will be looking for a win as there is only five weeks left in the regular season before the playoffs start.

Kickoff is set for Sunday at 1 p.m. EST.