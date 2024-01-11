Florida Women’s Basketball Looking for First SEC Win at Tennessee

The Florida women’s basketball team remains in search of its first SEC win of the season. The Gators another shot at it tonight as they take on the Tennessee Lady Volunteers at 7 in Knoxville.

Last Time Out

After a 23-point loss to the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks to open SEC play, the Gators hit the road to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores. Leilani Correa continued her hot streak of seven straight games in double digit scoring.

The senior guard put together 22 points to follow up her 28 point performance against the top-ranked team in the nation.

Vanderbilt countered Correa’s performance with two 20-point games of its own. Jordyn Cambridge and Iyana Moore scored 24 and 20, respectively. The dynamic duo’s showing got the Commodores the 63-57 win and moved the Gators to 0-2 in SEC play.

A Look Ahead

Both teams come into this matchup at 9-5 on the season. Tennessee is 2-0 in conference play. Tennessee has taken down 11-4 Auburn and 8-8 Kentucky in conference play. Meanwhile the Gators were tasked with 14-0 South Carolina and 15-1 Vanderbilt.

The Lady Volunteers and the Gators have two common opponents this season. Both teams played Florida A&M and won by over 25 points. They also each took on a ranked Florida State squad and walked away with losses by less than five points.

While the scoring numbers are eerily similar, the Gators have the edge on the defensive end. The Gators allow just 65 points per game and keep opponents to about 37% shooting, both slightly better than the Lady Vols.

The challenge is the scoring prowess of the Lady Vols starting lineup. Each member of the Tennessee starting lineup averages double-digit scoring. Fifth- year senior forward Rickea Jackson leads the way averaging over 21 points per game. She notched a season high 31 points against FSU back in November.

Listen In

Tip-off for tonight’s SEC matchup is set for 7.

Coverage begins on ESPN 98.1FM/850AM WRUF at 6:40 p.m. The SEC Network will provide TV coverage.