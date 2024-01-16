Gators Women’s Tennis Closes Play in Freeman Memorial Tournament

Share Facebook

The Gators women’s tennis team opened its spring season this past weekend in the Freeman Memorial Tournament in Las Vegas.

After three days of play, Florida racked up seven singles wins and four doubles wins.

Day One

On the first day of play, the Gators went 3-4 in singles matches. Carly Briggs defeated UCLA’s Tian Fangran by default. Malwina Rowinska, after losing her first set 6-3, won the next two to secure the win over UNLV’s Cindy Hu. Bente Spee also won her last two sets to take down OSU’s Kristina Novak.

In doubles, No. 38 Rowinska and Qavia Lopez went into tiebreaker with UCLA’s Elise Wagle and Kimmi Hance. The freshman pair would go on to win their match 7-6 (7-3).

Raquel Gonzales and Bente Spee secured the Gators’ second doubles win of the day against Pepperdine’s Lisa Zaar and Jasmine Consway with a 6-3 victory.

Day Two for Gators

The Gators took home only two singles wins out of seven matches on day two of play.

Sara Dahlstrom got her first win after defeating UNLV’s Zita Kovaks in two sets 6-1, 6-2.

Alicia Dudeney took down Jasmine Conway in straight sets 6-3, 6-4.

In their first pairing this season Dahlstrom and Sophie Williams secured Florida’s only doubles win of the day, winning 6-3 against UNLV’s Aura Fang and Nikol Mercheva.

Day Three

Florida took home two singles wins on the last day of play.

Briggs secured her second win of the tournament with a victory over UNLV’s Zita Kovacs in straight sets 6-1, 6-1.

Qavia Lopez got her first win, defeating UNLV’s Salsa Aher 6-3, 6-1.

The Gators split in doubles, with their win coming from Dahlstrom and Williams, defeating Pepperdine’s Nikki Redelijk and Vivian Yang 6-1. This was their second win as a duo in the tournament.

Overall, Florida went 7-11 in singles and split their doubles matches 4-4 in play.

What’s Next for Gators

The Gators will host Baylor this Saturday at Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex. Matches will begin at 1 p.m.