Michigan Unveils Sherrone Moore as New Head Coach

On Wednesday, January 24th, the Los Angeles Chargers announced that they had hired former Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh. Harbaugh had coached his alma mater for the past nine seasons to an 89-25 record and a college football national championship earlier this month.

With his departure, the head coaching position for one of college football’s premier programs was available.

The school looked in-house to fill the vacancy. On Friday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Sherrone Moore was promoted to be the 21st head coach in program history.

Breaking: Michigan has promoted offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Sherrone Moore to head coach, school sources tell @AdamSchefter. pic.twitter.com/bUhTTdIPs4 — ESPN (@espn) January 27, 2024

Moore’s Coaching Experience

Moore will offer 15 years of coaching experience to the Wolverines. After a successful playing career with Butler Community College and Oklahoma, Moore joined Louisville in 2009 as a graduate assistant. Moore stayed with the Cardinals until he was hired by Central Michigan in 2014. He was then hired by Michigan in 2018 as their tight ends coach.

In 2021, Moore was promoted to be the Wolverines’ co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach. Moore later became the team’s primary OC in 2023.

This past year, Moore previewed his new position by serving as active head coach during two separate stints of disciplinary suspension on Harbaugh.

We're blessed to have Sherrone Moore on our staff#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/wQDdNVcRzm — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 30, 2023

To start the 2023 season, Michigan self-imposed a three-game suspension on Harbaugh and a one-game suspension on Moore due to recruiting violations. Moore missed the team’s first game but coached their third: a win over Bowling Green.

Harbaugh’s second suspension was issued by the Big 10 Conference due to Michigan’s alleged sign-stealing scandal. Harbaugh was suspended for the Wolverine’s final three games of the season. Moore served as head coach during this stretch, leading the team to crucial wins over Penn State, Maryland, and rival Ohio State.

Sherrone Moore’s Comments

On Saturday, Moore had his introductory press conference where he spoke to the media.

Moore acknowledged that the team has already achieved the greatest feat in college football, winning a national championship, but spoke about the importance of remaining hungry.

Additionally, Moore plans to continue his tough-love coaching philosophy.

Going Forward

Not only will the Wolverines prepare to defend their national title without Harbaugh, but they will also be without junior quarterback J.J. McCarthy who declared for the 2024 NFL draft.

Sherrone Moore and the team will start their 2024 campaign on Aug. 31 against Fresno State.