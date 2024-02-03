Gators Men’s Basketball Looks for Fifth Straight SEC Win

Share Facebook

Twitter

Wednesday marked a statement win for the Florida Gators men’s basketball program. The team earned its first Quadrant 1 victory of the season against No. 10 Kentucky. However, it’s no time for the Gators to get complacent. Another hostile road environment awaits as UF travels to College Station Saturday to take on Texas A&M.

The Gators (15-6 5-3 SEC) ride a four-game win streak into the matchup. But with another chance at a quadrant 1 victory against the Aggies (12-8, 3-4), UF head coach Todd Golden knows the team must stay focused.

“We won that game but it’s in the past,” Golden said in a press conference on Friday. “If we feel like we’ve arrived, or we feel like we can just walk into A&M and play with it, we’re going to get blasted.”

Next → vs Florida 2/3 at 3pm 🖤 Be early. Be rowdy. Wear black. pic.twitter.com/RsmWcpFBdF — Texas A&M Basketball (@aggiembk) January 30, 2024

Scouting the Aggies

Texas A&M was ranked as high as 13th according to the KenPom rankings during its non-conference slate. Though, the Aggies have struggled in SEC play thus far. Texas A&M suffered losses to LSU and Arkansas who stand in 10th and 12th place in the conference standings.

Offensive efficiency has been an ongoing issue for Buzz Williams’ squad. The Aggies come into Saturday’s matchup 350th in 3-point percentage and 292nd from two-point range. However, the Aggies are not afraid to crash the boards. When their shots aren’t falling, they rebound at an impressive rate that has allowed them to become the No. 1 offensive rebounding team in college basketball.

Despite the team’s offensive struggles, Aggies junior guard Wade Taylor IV has been sensational. Taylor is averaging 20 points and 3.8 rebounds per game. The junior is aggressive off of the dribble and will look to attack the interior of Florida’s defense Saturday.

“They beat Kentucky on their home floor,” Golden said. “Especially with Wade Taylor, a guy who can score 40 on any given night, they have some weapons, and they just have a very physical mentality in terms of the way they play.”

Florida’s keys to victory

For the Gators, a significant role in the team’s success will be containing A&M on the offensive glass. UF’s frontcourt has been solid this season with graduate student forward Tyrese Samuel and sophomore center Micah Handlogten leading the way. The duo is averaging a combined 16. 3 rebounds per game and will play a major role in Saturday’s outcome.

Roadman dominating in the road win 😤 pic.twitter.com/W5bjooeRKm — Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) February 1, 2024

Junior guard Walter Clayton Jr. has had the hot shooting hand as of late. He made seven 3-pointers against Kentucky and is averaging a team-high 16.2 points per game on the season. The Iona transfer has been in a groove; however, he is in no rush to change his or the team’s approach down the stretch of the season.

“You know, obviously what’s working for us right now is working,” Clayton Jr. said. “Just trying to do everything to stay prepared and just go hard in everything we do.”

Walt doin’ things 🌎 pic.twitter.com/XJU91Qx4dh — Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) February 2, 2024

Tip-off for Florida’s matchup against Texas A&M is Saturday at 4 p.m. (ESPN2, ESPN 98.1-FM/AM-850 WRUF) in College Station, Texas.