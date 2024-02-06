Andy Reid Talks Super Bowl, Could This Be His Last?

Share Facebook

Twitter

Andy Reid has landed the Kansas City Chiefs back in the Super Bowl for the fourth time in five seasons.

This may, however, be the last Super Bowl that Reid coaches.

You’ll Know When It’s Time

Monday night, Reid, 65, spoke about the upcoming Super Bowl where he announced that it may be time for him to retire. He is currently the oldest head coach in the NFL.

He also spoke about the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers, Kyle Shanahan, and previewed what the matchup will look like on Sunday night’s Super Bowl.

Heart in the Game

Reid has undoubtedly led the Chiefs to another successful season.

The road to the Super Bowl has never been easy for Reid to navigate, as he faced some health complications over the past three years. Back in 2021, Reid was rushed to the hospital after the Chiefs played the Los Angeles Chargers due to heart palpitations and chest pains.

I hope everything proceeds well for Andy Reid. @JayGlazer reports chest pain and heart problems, @espn reports dehydration and Andy goes back to work with no comment and has been using a cane. Made some cheesesteak jokes, however. This isn’t biz as usual after hospital stay. — kevin kietzman (@kkhasissues) September 29, 2021

After grappling with these heart problems, many believe this will be his last season coaching.

Reid’s Career

Reid began his career with the Green Bay Packers as an offensive assistant from 1992 to 1998. He then was the head coach for the Philadelphia Eagles from 1992 to 2012.

After coaching for the Eagles, Reid coached the Kansas City Chiefs and has been coaching them for the past 11 seasons.

Reid has 25 playoff wins in his career, ranking him second in the NFL for highest number of playoff wins.

With 258 regular season wins, he is also ranked fourth in the NFL.

He is now back in the Super Bowl ready to guide his team against the San Francisco 49ers.

Andy Reid gives Kyle Shanahan a friendly little chest bump as the Chiefs & 49ers take center stage in Las Vegas. 🎥: By @Sean_Zittel, Vegas Sports Today#SuperBowlLVIII pic.twitter.com/pyjSRr9NRs — Vegas Sports Today (@VegasSportsTD) February 6, 2024

Super Bowl LVIII

As Andy Reid prepares his team for the Super Bowl, fans are eager to see what plays he has in store.

Chiefs’ HC Andy Reid called it a “long shot” for Pro Bowl left guard Joe Thuney to be able to play in Super Bowl LVIII vs. the 49ers. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 6, 2024

And yes, Andy Reid has met Taylor Swift.