Can Andy Reid be Considered Among the NFL’s Best Coaches?

The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl champions, again, after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 on Sunday. Andy Reid earned his second championship in his 10-year tenure as the Chiefs’ head coach. He has taken the Chiefs to three Super Bowls in five years (2020, 2021, 2023).

Reid continues the trend of coaches winning multiple Super Bowls with the same team. He looks to cement his legacy after announcing he will not retire and plans to continue with the Chiefs.

"I'm good with what I'm doing right now." 🙌 Head Coach Andy Reid on his plans for the future ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/rWDgKm22xy — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 13, 2023

Most Super Bowl wins by a coach

In 57 Super Bowl games, Reid introduces his name among 13 other coaches who have won multiple rings.

Bill Belichick (Patriots): 6 titles (2001, 2003, 2004, 20014, 2016, 2018)

Chuck Noll (Steelers): 4 titles (1974, 1975, 1978, 1979)

Bill Walsh (49ers): 3 titles (1981, 1984, 1988)

Joe Gibbs (Redskins): 3 titles (1982, 1987, 1991)

Vince Lombardi (Packers): 2 titles (1966, 1967)

Tom Landry (Cowboys): 2 titles (1971, 1977)

Don Shula (Dolphins): 2 titles (1972, 1973)

Tom Flores (Raiders): 2 titles (1980, 1983)

Bill Parcells (Giants): 2 titles (1986, 1990)

George Seifert (49ers): 2 titles (1989, 1994)

Jimmy Johnson (Cowboys): 2 titles (1992, 1993)

Mike Shanahan (Broncos): 2 titles (1997, 1998)

Tom Coughlin (Giants): 2 titles (2007, 2011)

Andy Reid (Chiefs): 2 titles (2020, 2023)

The remaining Super Bowl titles belong to 22 other head coaches. No head coach has won the Super Bowl with multiple teams. Of all the coaches on the list, only five are not in the Pro Football Hall of Fame: Andy Reid, Bill Belichick, Tom Coughlin, Mike Shanahan and George Seifert. Reid and Belichick are still active coaches.

Most Conference Championships by a head coach

Reid joins an elite list of nine coaches who have won four or more conference championships after helping the Chiefs beat the Cincinnati Bengals on their way to winning Super Bowl 57.

Bill Belichick (Patriots): 9 titles (2001, 2003, 2004, 2007, 2011, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018)

Don Shula (Colts, Dolphins): 6 titles (1968, 1971, 1972, 1973, 1982, 1984)

Tom Landry (Cowboys): 5 titles (1970, 1971, 1975, 1977, 1978)

Bud Grant (Vikings): 4 titles (1969, 1973, 1974, 1976)

Chuck Noll (Steelers): 4 titles (1974, 1975, 1978, 1979)

Joe Gibbs (Redskins): 4 titles (1982, 1983, 1987, 1991)

Dan Reeves (Broncos, Falcons): 4 titles (1986, 1987, 1989, 1998)

Marv Levy (Bills): 4 titles (1990, 1991, 1992, 1993)

Andy Reid (Eagles, Chiefs): 4 titles (2004, 2020, 2021, 2023)

NFL head coach win leaders

Reid is among the top 10 coaches with the most wins in the regular season and playoffs combined. He is only one win away from taking Tom Landry’s spot at No. 4.

Don Shula: 347 Bill Belichick: 329 George Halas: 324 Tom Landry: 270 Andy Reid: 269 Curly Lambeau: 229 Paul Brown: 222 Chuck Noll: 209 Marty Schottenheimer: 205 Dan Reeves: 201

Most playoff wins by a coach

Reid is second in all-time playoff wins (22), behind only Belichick (31). Reid is the only coach in NFL history to have at least 10 playoff wins for multiple teams (Eagles, Chiefs). Only 18 NFL coaches have double-digit playoff wins.

Bill Belichick (31)

Andy Reid (22)

Tom Landry (20)

Don Shula (19)

Joe Gibbs (17)

Chuck Noll (16)

Mike Holmgren (13)

Tom Coughlin (12)

Bill Cowher (12)

Marv Levy (11)

Bill Parcells (11)

Dan Reeves (11)

John Harbaugh (11)

Mike McCarthy (11)

Pete Carroll (11)

Bill Walsh (1o)

George Seifert (1o)

Bud Grant (10)