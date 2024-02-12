Heat Come Up Short Against Celtics Despite Late Rally

Share Facebook

The Boston Celtics outlasted the Miami Heat, 110-106, on Sunday. After trailing almost the entire game, the Heat shrunk the Celtics’ lead to two in the final minutes but were unable to complete the comeback.

Stars Shine for Boston

The Celtics kept the Heat at arms-length all game, thanks to their big three.

All-NBA forward Jayson Tatum dropped 26 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists, finishing one assist shy of his first triple-double of the year. Teammates Kristaps Porzingis and Jaylen Brown combined for 45 points and 5 assists, while grabbing nine boards a piece. All three played a big role down the stretch, combining for 16 of the Celtics’ 24 fourth-quarter points. Brown had seven of those, including two huge shots with under four minutes to go.

After Heat center Bam Adebayo cut the Celtics lead to three, Brown hit shots on back-to-back possessions to extend the lead.

Jaylen Brown and Tyler Herro trade buckets down the stretch in the 4Q! Heat-Celtics | LIVE on ABC pic.twitter.com/PMmS8D8urn — NBA (@NBA) February 11, 2024

After the Herro bucket, Brown drove to the rack for a layup, bringing the gap back to five. Herro responded three possessions later with another three, putting the score at 106-104 with a minute to go.

Tatum and Porzingis closed it out for Boston, making all four of their free throws in the final minute.

Heat Without Butler

The Heat were without six-time All-Star Jimmy Butler, who was ruled out due to a death in the family.

Tyler Herro led the team in scoring with 24 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter. He turned up the heat in the final minutes, scoring the last eight points for Miami. Bam Adebayo also played well, with 22 points and 13 rebounds.

TYLER FROM DEEP 2-point game with 1:12 left, tune in on ABC 📺 pic.twitter.com/ybs4l4j3S3 — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) February 11, 2024

Although they had five players in double digits, the Heat did not shoot the ball well. They shot just over 40% from the field, and a lackluster 30% from behind the arc.

Miami has lost all three games against the Celtics this year after getting the best of Boston in last season’s conference finals. The Heat will look to get back in the win column Tuesday at Milwaukee.