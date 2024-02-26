Feb 23, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) passes the ball against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Kings Set to Host Heat

Sofia Rico February 26, 2024 Basketball, Miami Heat, NBA 13 Views

Sitting in comfortable playoff positions, both the Miami Heat and the Sacramento Kings will face each other Monday night. Both teams are looking for their fourth-straight win. The Heat( 31-25) sit in seventh in the Eastern Conference, while Sacramento (32-23) is in fifth in the Western Conference.  Tip-off is at 10 p.m.

Miami is coming in to Monday’s game winners of three straight. However, the Heat will be without key players. Jimmy Butler, Nikola Jovic and Thomas Bryant will not play due to altercations that occurred on Fridays game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Miami will miss Butler, as he leads the team averaging 22.9 points per game. Therefore, center Bam Adebayo may take the lead offensively, and he averages 20.3 points a game. Despite showing struggles in January, Miami’s has shown to be a resilient team, averaging 110.1 points a game.

 

About the Kings

The Kings are also on a three-game win streak. Unlike the heat, Sacramento will have a healthy roster for Monday’s game. Though, the team will be on a back-to-back, and they dominated in  Sunday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers 123-107. The kings are averaging 118.6 points per game and proving to be a competitive offensive team. De’Aaron Fox leads the team in points per game with 26.9, while forward Domantas Sabonis adds 20.1 points per game along with 13.2 rebounds per game.

Next Up

Miami will continue its road trip and travel to face the Portland Trail Blazers (15-41) on Tuesday. Then, they’ll end their trip out west on Thursday against the Denver Nuggets ( 39-19), who are third in the Western Conference.

The Sacramento Kings will play away against the Nuggets on Wednesday before facing the Minnesota Timberwolves (40-17) on Friday. The Timberwolves currently have the best record in the Western Conference.

Tags

About Sofia Rico

Check Also

Miami Heat Return from All-Star Break

The Miami Heat return from the all-star break Friday night, and they are looking for …

© 2024 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties