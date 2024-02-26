Kings Set to Host Heat

Share Facebook

Sitting in comfortable playoff positions, both the Miami Heat and the Sacramento Kings will face each other Monday night. Both teams are looking for their fourth-straight win. The Heat( 31-25) sit in seventh in the Eastern Conference, while Sacramento (32-23) is in fifth in the Western Conference. Tip-off is at 10 p.m.

Miami is coming in to Monday’s game winners of three straight. However, the Heat will be without key players. Jimmy Butler, Nikola Jovic and Thomas Bryant will not play due to altercations that occurred on Fridays game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Miami will miss Butler, as he leads the team averaging 22.9 points per game. Therefore, center Bam Adebayo may take the lead offensively, and he averages 20.3 points a game. Despite showing struggles in January, Miami’s has shown to be a resilient team, averaging 110.1 points a game.

About the Kings

The Kings are also on a three-game win streak. Unlike the heat, Sacramento will have a healthy roster for Monday’s game. Though, the team will be on a back-to-back, and they dominated in Sunday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers 123-107. The kings are averaging 118.6 points per game and proving to be a competitive offensive team. De’Aaron Fox leads the team in points per game with 26.9, while forward Domantas Sabonis adds 20.1 points per game along with 13.2 rebounds per game.

Next Up

Miami will continue its road trip and travel to face the Portland Trail Blazers (15-41) on Tuesday. Then, they’ll end their trip out west on Thursday against the Denver Nuggets ( 39-19), who are third in the Western Conference.

The Sacramento Kings will play away against the Nuggets on Wednesday before facing the Minnesota Timberwolves (40-17) on Friday. The Timberwolves currently have the best record in the Western Conference.