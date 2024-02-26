FHSAA To Discuss NIL For State Athletes

Share Facebook

Twitter

The Florida High School Athletic Association looks to discuss a proposal about Name, Image and Likeness deals for Florida high school athletes at a Monday meeting.

Florida In The Minority

Florida is in the minority of states that prohibit NIL deals for high school athletes. Thirty two other states as well as the District of Columbia allow athletes to enter NIL deals. According to a report by USA Today’s John Santucci, a proposal will be discussed at the FHSAA board meeting.

A look at the FHSAA's NIL proposal, which the board is scheduled to discuss on Monday https://t.co/nII9MVMKS9 — Jon Santucci (@JonSantucci) February 23, 2024

This comes with much controversy and discussion, as Florida already has lax transfer rules compared to other states.

The Proposal

The NIL subject will be discussed, but no action is expected to be taken. The NIL law allows high school athletes to participate and sign NIL deals under various conditions, according to the report by Santucci. Additionally, the athlete would not be allowed to “use their schools name, logo, uniform, equipment, proprietary patents, products or copyright unless approved by the FHSAA.”

The would law prohibit the athlete to sign deals with various brands that promote adult entertainment products and services, alcohol, tobacco, vaping and nicotine products, cannabis products, controlled substances, prescription pharmaceuticals, gambling, weapons, fire arms and ammunition.

The proposed law also impacts transfer rules. Athletes who transfer high schools during the season are prohibited from entering NIL deals unless good cause was granted.

We are here at the Robert W. Hughes @FHSAA Building in Gainesville for the February Board of Directors Meeting. NIL policy to be discussed (not voted upon) today along with some stuff regarding rural classification football. #flhsfb pic.twitter.com/qKN2SFtJQL — FloridaHSFootball.com (@FlaHSFootball) February 26, 2024

Consequences

Consequences come if athletes violate any of the rules set by the NIL law if voted on and passed.

Moreover, there are three levels of offense, according to the report. A first offense would result in a warning and the athlete having to terminate the NIL contract, returning all compensation. A second offense would make the athlete ineligible to play for the respective school for one year. The third and final offense would result in the athlete becoming ineligible to play for their entire high school career.

Discussion continues today at the regularly scheduled FHSAA board meeting of 2024.