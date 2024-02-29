Caitlin Clark Breaks Another Scoring Record and Eyes One More

Share Facebook

Twitter

Caitlin Clark etched her name in the rafters Wednesday, becoming the all-time leading scorer in women’s college basketball.

A Star is Born

To say Caitlin Clark was not already incredible would simply be discrediting her accomplishments.

Clark has knocked down the second most triples in women’s college basketball with 503. She shattered Kelsey Plums‘ record for scoring in the NCAA era, and she has the second most triple-doubles in NCAA history.

Caitlin Clark has long achieved greatness. Now, she looks to ascend to heights yet to be explored by any athlete today, yesterday or ever.

On Wednesday, Clark officially cemented her name at the top of the Division 1 women’s collegiate scoring list. Adding on to Iowa’s evisceration of Minnesota, she drilled a three to score her 3,650th point and surpass Kansas’s Lynette Woodward’s all-time D1 record of 3,649.

Woodward’s long-standing former record dates back to before the NCAA took over women’s college hoops. Woodward competed under command of the Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women, the AIAW.

Greatness, Greatness and more Greatness

Clark’s name brings brand value and entertainment that extends beyond the sport of basketball.

With her fun style of play, never shying away from the moment and being automatic from long, long beyond the arc, there is a demand to watch Caitlin Clark play basketball.

Known by her childhood nickname, Ponytail Pete, Clark now finds herself in legendary company alongside Pistol Pete Maravich himself.

Maravich, with 3,667 career collegiate points, holds the all-time NCAA D1 scoring record.

Clark and Iowa have one game remaining this season preceding the Big 10 Tournament. Her next opportunity comes at home, versus Ohio State, on Iowa’s senior night. Clark is only 18 points away from capturing that elusive NCAA scoring record.

A record that has stood the test of time, a record that has stood since 1970 (54 years). Clark, a senior, has a chance to break that record on senior night. For Clark, 18 points is more than routine.

Senior night? Caitlin Clark night? There will be a very fine, indistinctive line between the two.

Caitlin Clark is 17 PTS away from Pete Maravich's NCAA all-time scoring record (men's & women's) 🔥 Closing in on history ⏳ pic.twitter.com/psHXW8Q5zv — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 29, 2024

And New… but Basketball Style?

Iowa takes on Ohio State in Carver–Hawkeye Arena Sunday at noon.

40 minutes, 18 points, and an unbreakable legacy at stake.

As the great Bruce Buffer has said so many times when crowing a new champion, “and new.”

Caitlin Clark has already achieved champion status in basketball — and life. Now, she has a chance to become the all-time NCAA scoring champion.

And new – Caitlin Clark trailblazes a crash course that only ends in head-on collision with greatness.