No. 11 Florida Lacrosse Hosts Furman Today

The No.11 Florida Gators lacrosse team takes on the Furman Paladins at Donald R. Dizney Stadium at noon today.

You can catch the game on ESPN +.

Last Time Out

Florida (7-2) has only one previous meeting with Furman (2-6), a 20-9 win last season.

Senior Danielle Pavinelli was the Gators’ leading scorer with four goals and an assist. Twelve other Gators found the back of the net in the fixture.

Orange Hot Gators

After starting the season 0-2, Florida has won seven games in a row. The Gators are coming off a 20-7 win over the Mercer Bears on Saturday.

Goals are coming easy for UF, as it has averaged over 20 in the last six games.

Five Gators have scored over 15 goals this season, with Pavinelli and Emily Heller leading the lines with 19 goals each. Maggi Hall leads the team with total points: 17 goals and 26 assists.

Paladin Pride

Although Furman has not had a great start to the season, the school is coming off of a 13-11 victory over Queens (N.C.) on Saturday. After a bright start in the first quarter, the Paladins could not find any offensive production to close out the half. They were able to square things off in the third quarter after scoring five goals. The Paladins then closed out the match with a score of 4-2 in the fourth quarter.

Anna Roser leads the scoring for Furman with an impressive 26 goals. She scored nine goals in one game with just nine shots against Kennesaw State in February. Sophie Shaw leads the team with total points. She is second on the team with 12 goals and first on the squad with 18 assists this season.