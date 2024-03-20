Gators Softball Looks to Push Win Streak To Five

Share Facebook

The No. 10 Gators softball team is headed to Fort Myers, Florida, to take on Florida Gulf Coast University Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Four-for-Four

The Gators are on a four-game winning streak and beat the Indiana Hoosiers twice last weekend.

The Gators began this winning streak with a game against Stetson where they won 11-2 in only five innings. Two days later, they won 10-2 against Mercer in six innings.

On the high, the Gators were able to keep their double-digit scores beating Indiana 10-4 on Saturday and 10-0 on Sunday.

Ava Brown earned the complete-game three-hit shutout.

T5 | Ava Brown earns the complete-game three-hit shutout! Gators 10 | Hoosiers 0 — Gators Softball (@GatorsSB) March 17, 2024

Fast Firsts

This past weekend, FGCU played in a triple-header where they won all three games against Queens University of Charlotte. In game two, FGCU used its fast-first tactic again scoring two in the first and two more in the second.

In the third game, FGCU won 1-0, where the team again, scored in the first two innings.

FGCU also just hosted its Spring Break Classic where it started off with a win against No. 18 Florida State, 3-1.

The FGCU Eagles rode this win and were able to beat Western Michigan and Pittsburgh in the tournament. The team then fell to FSU in the final game of the tournament losing 13-6. The team seemed to start off with fast first innings in this tournament. In the FSU game, they scored four points within the first inning.

A Long History

The Gators and Eagles softball teams have a seven-game history against each other.

The last time they challenged each other, the Gators lost by just one point after winning against the Eagles 8-0 the day before. This Wednesday, it will be crucial for the Gators to defend themselves against the Eagles, especially within the first innings, as that’s when the Eagles seem to claw at the scoreboard.

Next for the Gators

As the Gators prepare for Wednesday’s game at FGCU, they also have to look ahead for their triple-header against Kentucky this coming weekend back in Gainesville.