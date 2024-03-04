Samantha Mannix (left) and Jeremy Bayon, assistant coaches for UF’s women's tennis team, watch as their players begin their singles matches at the Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex on Jan. 28, 2024. [Ashleigh Lucas/WRUF]

Florida Women’s Tennis Falls Short Against Texas A&M

Adrian Carmona March 4, 2024

The No. 19-ranked Florida Gators women’s tennis team fell just short of a win against the No. 21-ranked Texas A&M Aggies on Sunday, 4-3, in College Station.

The Gators drop to 5-6 overall on the season and 1-1 in the SEC.

Doubles

The Gators started Sunday’s match on a great note. The No. 3 doubles pairing of Carly Briggs-Rachel Gailiswon won their match 6-2 against Sydney Fitch-Nicole Khirin.

But, that would be the last doubles win for the Gators. Bente Spee-Alicia Dudeney fell 6-1 in their match. The Aggies then secured the doubles point after No. 4 Mia Kupres-Mary Stoiana defeated Malwina Rowinska-Qavia Lopez 6-2.

Singles

It was a tightly contested battle in singles Sunday.

The Aggies won their first singles match after Khirin defeated Briggs in straight sets 6-1, 6-2.

Rowinska also lost her match in straight sets, 6-3, 6-2 to Jeanette Mireles.

After losing the first two singles matches, the Gators needed a win and quickly down 3-0. Lopez stepped up in a big way, as she defeated Daria Smetannikov in straight sets 6-2, 6-2.

Dudeney won a huge match herself, defeating Lucciana Perez 6-4, 6-3 to bring Florida to 3-2.

Texas A&M (10-5, 2-0 SEC) secured the singles point and the win after Stoiana defeated Gailis 6-4, 6-4.

Despite the team loss, Sara Dahlstrom got an impressive singles win Sunday. She defeated Kupres in a tiebreaker. She won the first set 7-5 and lost the second set 6-2, then won the tiebreaker 13-11.

Up Next

The Gators return home this weekend for a match against the Georgia Bulldogs on Friday. They will follow that with a home match against the Tennessee Volunteers on Sunday.

