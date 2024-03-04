Florida Women’s Tennis Falls Short Against Texas A&M

Share Facebook

The No. 19-ranked Florida Gators women’s tennis team fell just short of a win against the No. 21-ranked Texas A&M Aggies on Sunday, 4-3, in College Station.

The Gators drop to 5-6 overall on the season and 1-1 in the SEC.

Doubles

The Gators started Sunday’s match on a great note. The No. 3 doubles pairing of Carly Briggs-Rachel Gailiswon won their match 6-2 against Sydney Fitch-Nicole Khirin.

But, that would be the last doubles win for the Gators. Bente Spee-Alicia Dudeney fell 6-1 in their match. The Aggies then secured the doubles point after No. 4 Mia Kupres-Mary Stoiana defeated Malwina Rowinska-Qavia Lopez 6-2.

Singles

It was a tightly contested battle in singles Sunday.

The Aggies won their first singles match after Khirin defeated Briggs in straight sets 6-1, 6-2.

Rowinska also lost her match in straight sets, 6-3, 6-2 to Jeanette Mireles.

After losing the first two singles matches, the Gators needed a win and quickly down 3-0. Lopez stepped up in a big way, as she defeated Daria Smetannikov in straight sets 6-2, 6-2.

Qavia Lopez for the win! She defeats Daria Smetannikov in straight sets, 6-4, 6-2 👏#GoGators pic.twitter.com/d3HYS72k4c — Gators Women's Tennis (@GatorsWTN) March 3, 2024

Dudeney won a huge match herself, defeating Lucciana Perez 6-4, 6-3 to bring Florida to 3-2.

Texas A&M (10-5, 2-0 SEC) secured the singles point and the win after Stoiana defeated Gailis 6-4, 6-4.

Despite the team loss, Sara Dahlstrom got an impressive singles win Sunday. She defeated Kupres in a tiebreaker. She won the first set 7-5 and lost the second set 6-2, then won the tiebreaker 13-11.

Up Next

The Gators return home this weekend for a match against the Georgia Bulldogs on Friday. They will follow that with a home match against the Tennessee Volunteers on Sunday.