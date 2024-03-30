P.K. Yonge Baseball Defeats West Port, 7-2

Share Facebook

The P.K. Yonge Blue Wave baseball team took down West Port High School, 7-2, on Friday night to improve to 8-2.

A Strong Start

Both teams scored in the first inning. West Port (3-10) scored on a Ricardo Soto sacrifice fly off P.K. Yonge sophomore starter Charlie Tumminia, who lasted two innings. Gavin Aiton started the inning with a walk, then stole second and third before scoring on Soto’s fly ball.

The Blue Wave answered in the bottom of the first to take a lead at 2-1 that would continue for the rest of the game on a sacrifice fly by Nico Gomez-Vera and an RBI single by Nick Roach.

P.K. Yonge Pulls Away

While innings were kept short through the defensive efforts of both teams, P.K. Yonge was able to steadily increase its lead throughout the game and ultimately end in a decisive five-run win.

Three runs were scored in the third inning thanks in part to a two-run single by Deacon Northway to put the Blue Wave up 5-1.

Controlling The Game

West Port cut into the P.K. Yonge lead with a run in the fourth after a single, double and sacrifice fly off reliever Cooper Lieffers.

The Blue Wave were able to hold their lead with a stellar defense in the outfield that the Wolf Pack struggled to break.

On the offensive side, P.K. Yonge stayed aggressive at the plate and on the bases, stealing a total of seven bases while also taking advantage of four West Port errors.

The Blue Wave pulled away for the final margin with two runs in the fifth inning on a sacrifice fly by Micah Gratto and a run-scoring single from Aidan Long.

Lieffers, P.K. Yonge’s senior closer, went five innings, allowed a run on five hits and three walks and struck out three to earn the win.

Up Next

P.K. Yonge will play at Eastside at 7 p.m. Tuesday.