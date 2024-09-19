Anticipated High School Football Matches Kickoff Friday

Share Facebook

Friday night will feature a number of anticipated high school football games. The matchups include Fort White at Union County, Hawthorne at South Sumpter and Buchholz at Richmond Hill.

Indians at Fightin’ Tigers

The Fort White Indians head into Friday night’s matchup with a 3-1 record. The Indians’ only loss came against Taylor County High School (now 4-0) in a season-opening overtime thriller. Fort White has scored a total of 96 points in its last three games following their loss to Taylor County. The Indians are coming off a victory in a close game against Fernandina Beach, who they defeated 34-26, and look to carry this momentum into their game against Union County.

Fort White head coach Demetric Jackson highlighted the Fort White/Union County rivalry as a reason why this matchup between the two powerhouses is highly anticipated.

Head coach of Union County Highschool, Andrew Thomas, acknowledged that despite injuries and a loss in the season opener, Fort White continues to win games.

Union County High School is 4-0 on the season, outscoring opponents 116-13. In their last three games, the Fightin’ Tigers have allowed 0 points, while their high-powered offense averaged 34 points per game.

While Fort White has yet to have trouble finding the endzone, Union County’s impenetrable defense poses a challenge for the Indians this Friday.

Hornets at Raiders

Hawthorne boasts a 3-1 record with their sole loss handed to them by Florida State University High School. The Hornets dominated Anclote High School 51-0 in the season opener before capturing a riveting overtime win against Newberry 28-27.

After narrowly escaping Oakleaf 27-21 last week, Hawthorne has their sights set on South Sumpter this Friday at 7:30.

Hawthorne head coach Cornelius Ingram noted that South Sumpter’s 1-3 record does not accurately reflect their skill. Ingram has made sure Hawthorne understands that the Raiders are better than they seem and will not be an easy win despite their 1-3 record.

The South Sumpter Raiders, despite owning a 1-3 record, have only been outscored by opponents 91-90 this season.

Despite a dominate 41-7 win against Forest High School, the Raiders scored only 21 points in the following two games.

South Sumpter hopes for a different result than last week’s loss against Wiregrass Ranch as they host Hawthorne Friday.

Bobcats at Wildcats

The Buchholz Bobcats (3-1) head to Georgia to face the Richmond Hill Wildcats at 7pm on Friday. The Bobcats outscored opponents 97-37 through their first three games before Manatee handed them their first loss. Entering the 4th quarter tied at 20, the Bobcats were unable to pull out a victory last week as they fell to Manatee High School 34-27.

Richmond Hill is undefeated through the first four games of the season and looks to improve to 5-0 Friday. The Wildcats have outscored opponents 165-40 through their first four games. The Wildcats proved themselves as a force to be reckoned with, posting 45-0 and 42-0 victories over Everglades and Wayne County High School.

Buchholz is ranked #30 in Florida while Richmond Hill is ranked #37 in Georgia. These two high-caliber offenses should make for a great game Friday as they each face a tough defense.