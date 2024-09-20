New Era For Buchholz Volleyball: All Eyes On Coach Medina

Share Facebook

By Isabella Ruiz and Jalyn Garcia

ALACHUA — In high school sports few things are more inspiring than a coach who lives for his team. Coach Andre Medina is the heart that keeps the Buchholz High School volleyball program going.

Medina began his journey is volleyball during his junior year of high school and his passion for the sport was instant. He continued playing through college at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. He played at various clubs and open gyms and eventually got his start coaching.

Entering this inaugural season with the Bobcats, Medina was faced with some challenges.

“The last couple of years the program has not been performing, so one of the things that really excited me going into the job was just seeing if I could kind of build it back up again,” Medina said.

That is exactly what Medina has done. Not just on the court, but in the stands as well.

Medina was more than an hour early for his team’s varsity match to support the JV volleyball team. He stopped to welcome each of his player’s families. From the way he interacted with parents and fans to the way he treated his players, it was undeniable Medina is a special coach.

Medina has created a family environment on his team, even referring to the players as each other’s “sisters.”

When asked about what fuels his passion for coaching he said, “the kids and seeing their success.”

Medina said he came to coach not to win a state championship for himself, but to bring his players a state championship. The future is bright for Medina and his team.

