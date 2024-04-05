A Deeper Dive Into NC State Women’s Basketball Final Four Run

Share Facebook

For the first time since the 1997-98 season, the NC State Wolfpack have reached the women’s Final Four. Despite being a No. 1 seed in two out of the last three years, the Wolfpack have yet to make it past the Elite Eight since their historic run.

First Round vs. Chattanooga

The Wolfpack only trailed in this game for 5:16 and didn’t look back after claiming the lead. The Mocs of Chattanooga came into this game as the No. 14 seed but were outmatched early and often on the boards.

After winning the rebound battle 46-29, the Wolfpack cruised to a 64-45 victory over the Mocs. Aziaha James led NC State with 19 points.

Second Round vs. Tennessee

After the first quarter in their second-round game against the sixth-seeded Volunteers, the Wolfpack held a 24-23 lead. However, NC State would go on a 25-8 run to end the half to put them up 49-31.

The Volunteers would not go away easily, as they marched back to a two-point deficit with 4:19 left in the game. Aziaha James once again led the Wolfpack with 22 points, with some help from Saniya Rivers, who recorded 20.

NC State survived to win 79-72 and etch their name into the Sweet 16.

Sweet 16 vs. Stanford

The matchups kept getting more challenging for the Wolfpack, as they faced Cameron Brink and the No. 2 seed Stanford Cardinal this time. NC State shut down Brink as she only recorded 13 points and fouled out.

Aziaha James and the Wolfpack were getting stronger. James recorded 29 points, nine of which came from three-point range. The next closest scorer was Saniya Rivers, with 13. James and Rivers drove NC State to the Elite Eight with a 77-67 win over the Cardinal.

WOLFPACK WIN pic.twitter.com/5svev1115B — NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) March 30, 2024

Elite Eight vs. Texas

The Wolfpack were destined to find a No. 1 seed, and they did just that with the Texas Longhorns. Once NC State’s Mimi Collins made a jump shot to put them up 13-12, the Wolfpack never looked back.

They managed to hang on to a 10-point lead almost the entire way. There was no shutting down Aziaha James again, as she tallied 27 points. Although, it was not just James in this game.

Five NC State players recorded double-digit points to help the Wolfpack punch their ticket to the Final Four with a 76-66 win over Texas.

Final Four vs South Carolina.

Arguably the best team in the nation is the South Carolina Gamecocks, and the Wolfpack are getting another test. This matchup is set for April 5 at 7 p.m. in Cleveland, Ohio.