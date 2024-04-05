Alabama Looking to Upset UConn in Men’s Final Four

Share Facebook

Just two games stand in the way of UConn’s men’s basketball team from accomplishing a feat that has not been conquered in 17 years in college basketball. The No.1 overall seeded Huskies are seeking to win back-to-back national championships. However, a high-flying and explosive Alabama team will look to play spoiler on Saturday at the Final Four in Phoenix.

The matchup features one program with seven Final Four appearances in UConn. Whereas the Crimson Tide have never made it this far in the NCAA Tournament in school history. UConn has looked nearly unstoppable throughout March Madness. Most recently ripping off a 30-0 run capped off in the second half against Illinois in the Elite 8.

Bama has had to survive and advance its way past its opponents in the tournament. The 4th-seeded Tide narrowly won its last two games by a combined margin of nine points after defeating North Carolina in the Sweet 16 and Clemson in the Elite 8. Head coach Nate Oats commented on the importance of building a top-tier defense.

Bama’s Offensive Firepower

Not a single opponent has given UConn trouble during its quest for back-to-back national championships. Though, Alabama may just have the perfect recipe for success to pull off the massive upset. The Tide have the highest scoring offense in the entire nation at 90.6 points per game. Senior guard Mark Sears leads the way for Bama scoring just over 21 points per contest.

Moreover, three other Alabama starters average double-digit scoring marks. Graduate student Aaron Estrada and sophomore Rylen Griffen round out a lethal 3 point-shooting attack for the Tide. The duo has combined for 119 3-pointers on the season to help lead the second best 3-point shooting team in the country with 11.2 made attempts per game. Rounding out the Crimson Tide’s elite offense is senior Nelson Grant. The talented forward puts up just under 12 points per game and is the team’s leading rebounder averaging a team-high 5.6 per game.

When Alabama sets the tempo on offense and knocks down its shots from deep, they have proven to be an extremely tough out in the NCAA Tournament.

Hungry Huskies

UConn head coach Dan Hurley has refused to let his squad take its foot off the gas during its journey to second straight national championship. The Huskies are outscoring its opponents by an average of 28 points per game throughout March Madness. It’s nearly impossible to pinpoint one or two players to slow down as multiple players can take over a game for them at any moment.

As high-flying as Alabama’s offense is, it’s the Huskies attack is ranked No.1 in adjusted offensive efficiency according to KenPom. The Crimson Tide like to play a fast-paced, run-and-gun playstyle, but UConn has a very good chance of beating the Tide at their own game based on their past ability to adjust to how the flow of the game is going.

Where the Huskies seem to have a huge advantage heading into the matchup is on the defensive end of the court. UConn ranks fourth nationally in defensive efficiency and Alabama doesn’t even crack the top-100. If the Huskies can find a way to run Bama’s shooters off the 3-point line on Saturday, it could make for a long night for Nate Oats’ squad.

Senior point guard Tristan Newton has been sensational for UConn this season. Newton has shown tremendous versatility in his game during the 2023-24 campaign averaging 15 points, 6.7 rebounds and 6.1 assists. The Huskies’ entire starting lineup averages double-digits in scoring. But 7-foot-2 sophomore center Donavan Clingan could be a problem that Alabama simply won’t be able to solve. Clingan averages just under 13 points per game and a team-high 7.5 rebounds per game. The sophomore is also a force on the defensive end as Clingan currently has the seventh highest block percentage nationally.

Hurley hinted that good things happen when the ball is in Clingan’s hands.

Who Will Advance?

The Crimson Tide will most likely need to play its best game of the season to advance past the reigning national champions. But there simply might not be a team out there that can top this UConn team, which has very few weaknesses and elite talent up and down its roster.

Tip off for Alabama and UConn’s Final Four matchup will be on Saturday at 8:49 p.m. at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.