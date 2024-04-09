Florida Baseball Looks to Get Past Struggles, Faces FSU In Tallahassee

Share Facebook

The No. 24 Florida baseball team plays against No. 10 Florida State at 7 p.m. today in front of a sold-out crowd at Dick Howser Stadium in Tallahassee. The game will be on ESPN2 and also airs on ESPN 98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF.

Weekend Recap

The Gators (17-14, 6-6 SEC) are in a need of a win. They are coming off their worst performance of the season in Colombia, Missouri by losing all three games to the Tigers. It’s something they haven’t done since April of last season when they lost three straight to South Carolina. Missouri was an unranked opponent who was 1-8 in SEC play before the weekend. Florida was No. 6 in the nation and has since fallen 18 spots in the D1 Baseball rankings.

Florida State had a more positive weekend. The Seminoles had a series win as they captured two out of three games against Boston College and improved to 26-5 and 7-5 in conference play. That was FSU’s second straight series win.

Series History

This is the teams’ third meeting this season. The first two games of the series went to the Seminoles in decisive victories. The Seminoles won 12-8 in Gainesville and 14-3 in Jacksonville last month to capture the series for the first time since 2015. FSU is looking to sweep the series for the first time since 2002. FSU leads the overall series record at 133-127-1. The Gators have won 22 of the last 28 meetings and are 35-21 under coach Kevin O’Sullivan.

Tonight’s Matchup

FSU will be pitching right-hander John Abraham (1-1, 4.91 ERA), who set career highs with 3.1 scoreless innings and five strikeouts against the Gators in Jacksonville. UF will start right Ryan Slater (2-0, 3.86).

The ‘Noles are slashing .329/.419/.573 as a team with 58 homers and pitching to a 3.62 ERA.

UF is 5-6 on road games and FSU is 18-1 at home.