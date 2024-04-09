Buchholz Softball [Jauntre' Gray]

Buchholz’s Lead Slips Away; Bradford’s Dramatic Comeback

By Jauntre’ Gray and Liz Fernandez

With an electrifying start, the Buchholz Bobcats and the visiting Bradford Tornadoes began the high school softball game in a thrilling battle Monday. And it stayed that way until the Tornadoes pulled out a 16-12 win.

In tight competition, the first inning ended in a 4-4 tie as both teams loaded the bases multiple times. 

During the next few innings, the Tornadoes (5-11) struggled to catch their stride. However, the Bobcats (10-8) found their drive and were leading the game. 

Tough Competition

Tension rose amongst the teams, leading to a nail-biting sixth inning where the Tornadoes made a comeback by scoring four runs, tying the game 11-11. 

The Tornadoes continued to catch some momentum and stormed back, scoring five runs in the final inning. Bradford became unstoppable, building suspense. Buchholz could only score a run in the seventh to settle the outcome.

Competitive spirit amongst both teams encouraged everyone on and off the field. The Bobcats attempted to bridge the gap but ultimately, weren’t able to.

Buchholz belts out 14 hits, with Amelia Collins (three hits, double, one RBI) and Madison Blackford (three hits, triple, two RBIs) leading the way.

Madison Highland drove in three runs on her two hits, as Bradford totaled 11 hits.

Up Next

The Bobcats will battle at Union County at 7 p.m. Friday.  

The Tornadoes will host Gainesville at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

