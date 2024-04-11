Florida Softball loses To USF, Moves On To Mizzou

Share Facebook

After the electric win against LSU on Monday, No. 9 Florida was hoping to keep the momentum going Wednesday against unranked USF at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium.

But the Bulls broke the game open in the fifth for a 7-4 win.

Coming Up Short

The red-hot Florida (34-7) cooled as USF (28-15) heated up.

The Gators took the lead with a Katie Kistler two-run single in the fourth. An Ava Brown sacrifice fly made it 3-0 and it seemed UF was beginning to pull away.

However, USF crawled back, slamming down six runs in the fifth inning. The Gators were never able to recover.

Skylar Wallace had a quiet game. She struck out once and recorded no hits. Similarly, the top of the lineup recorded no RBIs, a stark contrast from their performances against LSU and Mississippi State.

USF Knocks Out Brown And Keagan

Exhaustion from the LSU performances seemed to finally catch up to the Gators.

Brown struggled with her control in the circle. USF managed to knock some singles, but the game swung in their favor in the fifth. Brown hit two USF batters before she was pulled by UF coach Tim Walton.

Unlike previous games, Keagan (17-5) wasn’t able to pick up where Brown left off. She recorded only one out and gave up three hits. She also walked two. At the end of her 35 pitches, she had given up three earned runs.

Olivia Miller came in at the end of the fifth inning to get the Gators out. She immediately ended the inning with a groundout. However, she struggled in the next inning. She walked one and gave up a double. An RBI single dotted another run onto the scoreboard.

Moving on to Mizzou

The Gators hope to put this performance behind them and continue with conference play. They visit No. 14 Missouri, which is coming off a conference series loss to No. 19 Arkansas. The Friday game will be available for streaming on ESPN+/SEC network at 6 p.m.