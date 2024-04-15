Scottie Scheffler Wins His Second Masters in Three Years

Share Facebook

On Sunday, Scottie Scheffler became the fourth youngest golfer to win two Masters. He shot 11 under, leading the next closest golfer by four strokes.

Listen to the call of the tournament-clinching putt below:

Scheffler Shines

Scheffler, the world’s top ranked golfer, was the favorite to win the Masters after already winning two tournaments in 2024. He did not disappoint. At one point on the final day, Scheffler was in a four-way tie for first place. But he shot 5-under-par on his final 11 holes to cruise past the competition.

After the tournament, Scheffler expressed his feelings towards becoming a two-time Masters champion.

Despite his string of success in 2024, Scheffler is not yet satisfied. He said he plans on getting back to work and continuing that success.

Scheffler’s second Masters win won’t even be the highlight of his year. He and his wife, Meredith, plan to welcome their first-born child in the coming weeks. Despite Scheffler planning to take time away from golf to spend with his family, he reminded his fellow golfers that he’s still going to compete at the highest level.

Notable Names

One of the most surprising competitors was Swedish golfer Ludvig Åberg, who finished second in his Masters debut, shooting 7 under. Åberg would have become the first golfer to win the Masters in their first appearance since Fuzzy Zoeller in 1979.

Tommy Fleetwood, Max Homa and Collin Morikawa shot 4-under-par, coming in a three-way tie for third place. Day 1 leader Bryson DeChambeau finished tied for sixth place at 2 under with Cameron Smith.

Golf legend Tiger Woods finished last among all golfers who made the cut at 16 over. Phil Mickelson, making his 31st Masters appearance, shot 8 over.

100 competitive rounds and 24 consecutive cuts made. Tiger Woods' legacy at Augusta National continues to grow. #themasters pic.twitter.com/ipsbMHSNZ7 — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 15, 2024

Former Gator Golfer

Camilo Villegas was the only former Gator to play at the Masters this year. The 2024 tournament marked Villegas’ seventh Masters appearance and first since 2015. His best finish in the tournament was in 2009 when he tied for 13th place.

This year, he made the cut and finished tied for 35th, shooting six over.