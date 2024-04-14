Rothrock’s Gem Leads Florida Softball Past Mizzou 3-1

Share Facebook

The No. 9 Florida Gators softball team defeated the No. 14 Missouri Tigers 3-1 in the final game of their series Sunday at Mizzou Softball Stadium.

Keagan Rothrock‘s one-hitter led the Gators (35-9, 10-5 SEC) to their first win in six days and snapping their three-game losing streak.

Rothrock Returns to Form

Rothrock’s seven inning, one-run performance in the circle was everything the Gators needed against the Tigers (33-10, 7-8). She was nearly unhittable in her first 17 games, posting an ERA below one. However, in recent outings she struggled against some of the country’s most potent offenses, raising her ERA above two.

Rothrock (18-6) struck out three, walked one and hit one. She retired the last seven batters in order, shutting down any hope of a Tigers’ comeback.

B3 | Rothrock picks up a pair of strikeouts in the 1-2-3 frame. Gators 2 | Tigers 0 — Gators Softball (@GatorsSB) April 14, 2024

Brown Bomb

Like they had all series, the Gators secured an early lead. This time, they were able to hold on for the victory.

Reagan Walsh started off the second inning with a double to center field. Two pitches later, two-way star Ava Brown hit her 10th home run of the season to give Florida a 2-0 lead.

In the sixth inning, the Gators rattled off three singles in a row to put another run on the board. Three runs from the offense was enough to give Florida the win despite leaving seven runners on base. Though the Gators have struggled offensively, they remain the third highest-scoring offense in college softball.

Up Next

Florida returns to Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium for a three-game series with South Carolina starting Friday. First pitch for Game 1 is set for 6 p.m. The Gators follow the SEC series with a rivalry game at home against No. 18 Florida State on April 24.