Gator Profile: Chang Marches Way to School Record

Florida Gator Kai Chang marched his way to a school record at Triton Invitational. Chang, a senior, became the second Gator to make his mark in the record books.

Back for more 🎬 🟦 Triton Invitational

📍 San Diego, California

🏟️ Triton Track & Field Stadium

📰 https://t.co/WsxY0OaQB2

📊 https://t.co/SDmtetmmk3#GoGators 🐊 pic.twitter.com/Ri5aS9wTP3 — Gators Track and Field & Cross Country (@GatorsTF) April 6, 2024

Triton Invitational

The Gators had a total of six participants during their second day of action at the Triton Invitational with the help of those competitors making such a dynamic impact. Florida’s strong roster carries a sense of speed and energy that is hard to beat.

Prior to this event, Chang secured a spot on the No. 2 list for the University of Florida discus throw all-time at the Pepsi Florida Relays. Fast forward to the fierce competition at the Triton Invitational, the senior’s explosive ability to run topped himself with a throw of 61.65m/202’3.”

Senior Success

Chang certainly is one the Gators’ top prodigies on the roster. Due to his outstanding success, he surpassed a former Gator school record previously held by Wes Stockbarger, which was unbeaten for 17 years until now. Throughout this season, the Gators track and field squad has had Chang at their utilization to lead the charge.

Roster Success

Prior to Chang putting on a clinic, Florida’s roster was simultaneously stealing the show with the lethal duo of Alida Van Daalen and Gracelyn Leiseth setting their own records.

In her season debut, Van Daalen had quite the opening act in the women’s showdown.

Van Daalen, a sophomore, had a throw of 18.10m/59’4″, which was ultimately the fifth-best ranked in the nation thus far.

ALIDA HAS DONE IT AGAIN 🔥 For the second week in a row, van Daalen has broken her own school record in the Discus Throw‼️ This time she records a throw of 62.23m/204'2" with more throws left in the series!#GoGators 🐊 pic.twitter.com/EQ9UMvIXrO — Gators Track and Field & Cross Country (@GatorsTF) April 5, 2024

On the other hand, Leiseth captured her best mark into her freshman season with an impressive throw of 16.79m/55’1.” The Gators star-power roster is the team to beat as they continue to make an impact and stamp themselves into the record books.

Grand Finale

With the event on the verge of concluding, Calvin Bostic set a huge personal record and a first place tally in the process. Florida sparks yet again with another fierce showdown and presents a victorious day on the field.