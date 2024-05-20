Former UF standout Billy Horschel to be inducted in the Bob Dooley Hall of Fame. [Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports]

Former Gator Horschel finishes 8th at PGA Championship

Swingin’ into Success

This past weekend at the PGA Championship former Gator, Billy Horschel, had a stunning performance during the fourth and final round. Finishing strong with six birdies he really showcased his grit and determination. He tied in eighth place with Scottie Scheffler.

Concluding on the 18th hole with three strokes he shot an outstanding eagle, being his most impressive stroke of the day. But what was really impressive was shooting a astonishing 64, finishing seven under, that secured him a top ten spot.

Results of the PGA Tournament

Xander Schauffele, Bryson Dechambeau and Viktor Hovland finished top three. Schauffele coming in first at 21 under, really secured his spot in the first round shooting an outstanding 62 with nine birdies. He really showcased his talent right at the start. Dechambeau came in second with at 20 under, one stroke behind. His highlights were shooting eagle twice, once in the first round and once in the third. Hovland coming in third, showed off  in the second round where he shot an eagle at the fourth hole with the second stroke at 76 yards to the hole.

 

Scottie Scheffler was doing pretty well for the first two rounds but unfortunately in the third he shot a 73 with five bogeys and one double bogey. That’s what knocked him down. However he did carry the tournament in the beginning with an eagle shot at 167 to the hole. So most eyes were on him all weekend. He did put in the work in the end finalizing his spot with shooting a 65 in the fourth round.

Overall, Schauffele seals victory at the 106th PGA Championship with a clutch 6-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th, finishing at 21 under, just one stroke ahead of Bryson DeChambeau. In all it was nice to see a Gator Billy Horschel place top ten at the PGA Championship with his eleventh appearance.

