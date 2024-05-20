Seven SEC Teams make Softball Supers

Fourteen of the top 16 teams in the NCAA softball tournament advanced through the regional round to the super regionals, including seven SEC teams. Each super regional is a best-of-three series that will take place between Friday, May 24, and Sunday, May 26.

Team Seeding and Matchups

Seven of the 16 teams playing in this weekend’s super regional round are SEC teams. The only teams that did not make it are No. 12 Arkansas, Auburn, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, and South Carolina.

Future SEC teams have secured the top two seeds in the tournament. The Texas Longhorns are the No. 1 seed and the Oklahoma Sooners are the No. 2 seed.

This weekend’s matchups include:

No. 16 Texas A&M vs. No. 1 Texas

No. 9 LSU vs. No. 8 Stanford

Arizona vs. No. 5 Oklahoma State

Baylor vs. No. 4 Florida

No. 11 Georgia vs. No. 6 UCLA

No. 10 Duke vs. No. 7 Missouri

The only SEC match-up this weekend is between Alabama and Tennessee. No. 14 Alabama has a 36-17 record and is 10-14 in conference play. No.3 Tennessee is a staggering 43-10 and 19-5 in conference games.

Florida in the Supers

The No.4 seed Florida Gators softball team beat the South Alabama Jaguars 9-1 in five innings Sunday at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium to win the NCAA Gainesville Regional. The Gators will now move on to host the Baylor Bears in the NCAA Super Regionals this weekend.

The Gators’ last appearance in the NCAA Super Regional was in 2022. They narrowly missed the mark in 2023 after losing two games to ninth-seeded Stanford.

In their most recent appearance at Supers in 2022, Florida beat No. 3 Virginia Tech in the series to move onto the Women’s College World Series.

This year, Florida is ranked No.4 going into Supers, while Baylor is currently unranked. The Baylor Bears and the Arizona Wildcats are both unranked, as they were the only two teams to produce upsets in last week’s regional round.

The Gators are going into this weekend sitting at 49-12  and 17-7 in conference games. They are also this season’s SEC Champions. The Bears are 35-21 and 14-13 in their conference games.

Up Next

After the NCAA Super Regionals conclude, the top eight teams will move on to compete in the NCAA Women’s College World Series. The tournament begins May 30th and will be played in Oklahoma City.

