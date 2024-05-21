Former Florida player Austin Maddox Arrested In Underage Sex Sting

Share Facebook

Twitter

Former Florida Gators pitcher Austin Maddox was arrested Monday in his hometown of Jacksonville as part of an underage sex sting operation.

Former MLB pitcher Austin Maddox gets arrested by police while trying to meet an underage girl. The takedown is crazy 😳 pic.twitter.com/1UtoiFt8vp — Alex Rosen (@iFightForKids) May 21, 2024

According to Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters, the department started Operation Valiant Knights on April 24, to identify and arrest individuals who use the internet to exploit children sexually. The operation ended April 28.

“Austin Maddox, a former Red Sox MLB player, traveled with the intent of engaging in sexual activity with a 14-year-old child,” Waters said.

Maddox, 33, is one of 27 people arrested. Waters did not disclose which service was used to catch these individuals. The agencies involved plan to continue targeting people who want to talk to children.

One of Maddox’s defense attorneys, James Hill, said he will fight the allegations made against his client and plead not guilty if formal charges were to be filed, according to WCJB,

Florida career

Maddox was at UF between 2010 and 2012. He made a total of 176 appearances for the Gators, 53 as a pitcher.

He was named as the SEC’s Freshman of the Year in 2010.

In the Pros

Maddox was drafted in 2012 by the Boston Red Sox and made his debut with the team in 2017. He spent most of his years in the minors due to injuries.