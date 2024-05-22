NBA Western Conference Finals Preview

Share Facebook

Twitter

The Minnesota Timberwolves host the Dallas Mavericks for Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals tonight. This game promises a thrilling matchup as these two teams are filled with a blend of young talent and seasoned stars. The Mavs bring an offensive arsenal and a well-rounded roster that has proven themselves in the postseason. On the other hand, the Wolves have demonstrated significant growth and resilience, making them a fierce opponent.

When comparing the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Dallas Mavericks, several aspects highlight their strengths in this upcoming matchup.

Locking in

Dallas is heading into the Western Conference Finals for the second time in three seasons. Before heading into this week, the Mavs defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder Saturday night. After trailing by 17 points at halftime, Dallas finished the game 117-116.

P.J. Washington Jr. clinched the second round series with two free throws and a planned miss with 2.5 seconds remaining. The Thunder lost four out of the five games following a 5-0 start to the playoffs.

After the Mavs took down the Thunder in Game 7, the Timberwolves beat the Nuggets, bouncing back from a 20-point deficit. Thanks to Anthony Edwards’ second half performance, Minnesota erased a 15-point halftime deficit making it the biggest comeback in an NBA playoff Game 7.

Things are heating up

Minnesota and Dallas faced off four times during the regular season, with the Wolves winning three and Mavericks winning one. The ESPN matchup predictors is calling a close game tonight as the analytics state that the Minnesota Timberwolves have a 57.5% of winning while the Dallas Mavericks have a 42.5% chance. Game 1 can go either way, but it depends on who wants it more.

The Wolves may be missing Mike Conley due to him being listed as questionable with an achilles injury for Game 1. As for the Mavericks, Olivier Prosper (ankle) and Luka Doncic (ankle\knee) are listed as probable.