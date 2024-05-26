NCAA Gainesville Super Regional: Gators Advance To Women’s College World Series

Share Facebook

The No. 4 national seed Florida Gators softball team beat the unseeded Baylor Bears 5-3 on Sunday at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium to win the NCAA Gainesville Super Regional 2-1.

The Gators (51-13) used timely hitting to beat the Bears (36-23) and advance to the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City for the 12th time in program history, all under coach Tim Walton.

Another milestone for our head coach!@_TimWalton now has 1,100 career wins ✔️ pic.twitter.com/5iUNjEcxBK — Gators Softball (@GatorsSB) May 26, 2024

“Nobody goes and competes like we do for the SEC with no returning pitchers,” Walton said.

Gators’ Offense Starts Fast

After UF starter Keagan Rothrock (30-7) got out of the top of the first with no runs, the Gators scored first for the first time this weekend.

In the bottom of the first, Jocelyn Erickson hit a sacrifice fly to make it 1-0. This was her 80th RBI of the season to tie the UF single-season record. Reagan Walsh followed with a RBI single to make it 2-0.

The Gators continued to swing well in the second to chase Baylor starter RyLee Crandall (17-9) after one and one-third innings. Mia Williams hit a two-run home run (her 6th) to make it 4-0.

The Gators did not score again until the fifth. After the Bears got three runs back, Ariel Kowalewski hit a sacrifice fly to make it 5-3.

“Every time we come in after the top half of the first inning, we say ‘Get on top’, that’s our little chant,” Skylar Wallace said.

MIA WILLIAMS!! Two-run homer for the freshman 😮‍💨 📺 ESPNU | @Miawilliams2023 pic.twitter.com/8QfmucQRcK — Gators Softball (@GatorsSB) May 26, 2024

Rothrock Rebounds

Rothrock rebounded from her short outing Saturday.

She gave up three runs (two earned) on eight hits. She struck out three batters and walked two in her 24th complete game of the season.

Baylor scored their first run on a Sydney Collazos RBI single to make it 4-1 in the fourth. Emily Hott hit a two-run home run to make it 4-3 in the fifth.

“One of the biggest things that helped, me and coach (Chesley) Dobbins met this morning to look after those first three batters because that’s where I have had the most struggles this weekend,” Rothrock said.

That will do it! Gators are heading back to the Women’s College World Series for the 12th time 🎉 📺 ESPNU | #GoGators pic.twitter.com/MN1M9b7eJH — Gators Softball (@GatorsSB) May 26, 2024

Up Next

The Gators will take on the fifth-seeded Oklahoma State Cowgirls (49-10) on Thursday in the Women’s College World Series. The time is to be determined. OSU defeated Arizona in two games at the Stillwater (Okla.) Super Regional.

The Cowgirls defeated the Gators 3-0 at Pressly Stadium in an impromptu Monday night game (Feb. 19). The game was not on the original schedule, but after two of OSU’s games at the Clearwater Invitational were canceled due to weather, the Cowgirls and Gators agreed to the contest.

This is the first time the Gators will play in the eight-team field since 2022. And they seek their third national title in program history.

“This team has just embodied the culture of Florida softball, we are a hard-working team that is not going to take anything from anybody,” Walton said.