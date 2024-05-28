Gators Men’s Golf Knocked Out Of NCAA National Championship

Florida began the day in the last match-play position, holding a slim one-stroke lead. However, a stumble in the last three holes dashed the Gators’ hopes of staying above the cut line. This marked the third consecutive year that the team reached the final round of play.

A tough way to end this season. Proud of what this group accomplished and the way they went about it. Proved a lot and a lot to build off of. #GoGators 🐊 pic.twitter.com/e1eWzNBaXk — Gators Golf (@GatorsGolf) May 28, 2024

Florida started the round on the back nine, which is known for its difficulty at the Omni La Costa course. Nevertheless, the team stayed afloat with a counting score of +2 entering the final three holes. However, the Gators slipped out of contention with a +3 total and two double-bogeys on the 18th hole. Despite this setback, fifth-year senior John DuBois and freshman Jack Turner managed to limit the damage by sinking birdies on the 18th hole.

Time to dig deep. Jack Turner makes birdie on 18 to make the turn -1 Gators make the turn and are four back from the top-8 cut 📊 Live Scoring: https://t.co/1brc04wZV8 pic.twitter.com/7fMgSOvoE4 — Gators Golf (@GatorsGolf) May 27, 2024

DuBois concluded his 2024 campaign by carding a 1-under 71, securing a tie for 23rd place. This was his second time finishing within the top 23 at the NCAA Championships, having previously achieved a tie for 18th in 2023. Throughout his collegiate career, he competed in a total of 41 tournaments and completed 124 rounds for the Gators.

Turning to the rest of the field, Georgia Tech sophomore Hiroshi Tai made a remarkable comeback to secure the 2024 NCAA Men’s Golf Championship individual title. After trailing by three strokes at the beginning of the day, he shot a 3-under-par 285 to secure the victory. His one-stroke triumph unfolded on the North Course at Omni La Costa.