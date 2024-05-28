Banners hang up during the NCAA Men’s Golf Regionals, Wednesday at Purdue University’s Birck Boilermaker Golf Complex in West Lafayette, Ind. [Alex Martin/Journal-Courier]

Gators Men’s Golf Knocked Out Of NCAA National Championship

The Florida Gators men’s golf team’s 2024 season came to a end in Carlsbad, California at the NCAA National Championship on Monday afternoon.

Florida began the day in the last match-play position, holding a slim one-stroke lead. However, a stumble in the last three holes dashed the Gators’ hopes of staying above the cut line. This marked the third consecutive year that the team reached the final round of play.

Florida started the round on the back nine, which is known for its difficulty at the Omni La Costa course. Nevertheless, the team stayed afloat with a counting score of +2 entering the final three holes. However, the Gators slipped out of contention with a +3 total and two double-bogeys on the 18th hole. Despite this setback, fifth-year senior John DuBois and freshman Jack Turner managed to limit the damage by sinking birdies on the 18th hole.

DuBois concluded his 2024 campaign by carding a 1-under 71, securing a tie for 23rd place. This was his second time finishing within the top 23 at the NCAA Championships, having previously achieved a tie for 18th in 2023. Throughout his collegiate career, he competed in a total of 41 tournaments and completed 124 rounds for the Gators.

Turning to the rest of the field, Georgia Tech sophomore Hiroshi Tai made a remarkable comeback to secure the 2024 NCAA Men’s Golf Championship individual title. After trailing by three strokes at the beginning of the day, he shot a 3-under-par 285 to secure the victory. His one-stroke triumph unfolded on the North Course at Omni La Costa.

Illinois secured the top seed in the eight-team championship bracket that determines the team title. The Fighting Illini’s will take on the eighth-seeded Georgia Teach Hornets in their quarterfinal matchup.

