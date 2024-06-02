Women’s College World Series: Gators Stay Alive

Share Facebook

The No. 4 seed Florida Gators beat the No.14 seed Alabama Crimson Tide 6-4 in the elimination game Sunday of the Women’s College World Series at Devon Park in Oklahoma City to advance to the semifinals.

Jocelyn Erickson led the way for the Gators (53-14) with four RBIs, including a three-run home run to outlast the Crimson Tide (39-20).

The Gators will play the three-time national champion Oklahoma Sooners (56-6) at noon Monday on ESPN. UF would have to beat OU twice Monday to advance to the championship series that starts Wednesday.

Erickson and Walsh Drive Offense

All of the UF runs came from the bats of Reagan Walsh and Erickson.

In the top of the third, Erickson hit a RBI single and Walsh reached on a fielder’s choice to give the Gators a 2-1 lead. Erickson broke the UF single-season record for RBIs with the single.

In the top of the fifth, Walsh hit a RBI single to regain the lead for Florida.

Erickson would deliver the final blow to Alabama’s season in the top of the sixth. With two outs, she hit a three-run home run (her 14th) to make it 6-2.

Kayla Beaver pitched four innings for Alabama and gave up two runs. Jocelyn Briski (10-6) pitched one and two-thirds innings and gave up three runs (one earned).

Rothrock’s Complete Game

UF starter Keagan Rothrock (32-8) threw her 26th complete game of the season. After facing Alabama twice in the regular season, she came in with a 1-1 record.

She gave up four runs (three earned) on seven hits and struck out five batters. She walked one.

Alabama started the scoring with a RBI groundout from Riley Valentine. After the Gators took a 2-1 lead, Marlie Giles hit a RBI single to make it 2-2.

Following four straight runs for the Gators, Alabama put together a rally in the bottom of the sixth.

Valentine had a RBI fielder’s choice and Kali Heivilin hit a RBI single to make it 6-4. Rothrock limited the damage in the inning to two runs.

Up Next

This will be the first meeting between the Gators and Sooners since June 2, 2018, with UF losing 2-0.

If Oklahoma wins, it will advance to the Women’s College World Series final. ‘

Stanford and UCLA are playing late Sunday night to decide who takes on Texas in the other semifinal Monday at 7 p.m.

Heading to the National Semifinals 🎉 pic.twitter.com/NUPGCXpVDL — Gators Softball (@GatorsSB) June 3, 2024