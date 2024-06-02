Women’s College World Series: Gators Stay Alive

The No. 4 seed Florida Gators beat the No.14 seed Alabama Crimson Tide 6-4 in the elimination game Sunday of the Women’s College World Series at Devon Park in Oklahoma City to advance to the semifinals.
Jocelyn Erickson led the way for the Gators (53-14) with four RBIs, including a three-run home run to outlast the Crimson Tide (39-20).
The Gators will play the three-time national champion Oklahoma Sooners (56-6) at noon Monday on ESPN. UF would have to beat OU twice Monday to advance to the championship series that starts Wednesday.
Not done yet 🗣️#GoGators | Presented by @WellsFargo pic.twitter.com/eMsScvU9xa
— Gators Softball (@GatorsSB) June 3, 2024
Erickson and Walsh Drive Offense
All of the UF runs came from the bats of Reagan Walsh and Erickson.
In the top of the third, Erickson hit a RBI single and Walsh reached on a fielder’s choice to give the Gators a 2-1 lead. Erickson broke the UF single-season record for RBIs with the single.
In the top of the fifth, Walsh hit a RBI single to regain the lead for Florida.
Erickson would deliver the final blow to Alabama’s season in the top of the sixth. With two outs, she hit a three-run home run (her 14th) to make it 6-2.
Who else but @joceyerickson?! 🤩#WCWS x @GatorsSB pic.twitter.com/1YNfPJxOhl
— NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) June 3, 2024
Kayla Beaver pitched four innings for Alabama and gave up two runs. Jocelyn Briski (10-6) pitched one and two-thirds innings and gave up three runs (one earned).
Absolutely crushed 🔥
Three-run homer from @joceyerickson!
📺 ESPN2 | #GoGators pic.twitter.com/xADzY6kKB6
— Gators Softball (@GatorsSB) June 2, 2024
Rothrock’s Complete Game
UF starter Keagan Rothrock (32-8) threw her 26th complete game of the season. After facing Alabama twice in the regular season, she came in with a 1-1 record.
She gave up four runs (three earned) on seven hits and struck out five batters. She walked one.
Sunday’s Boxscore
Alabama started the scoring with a RBI groundout from Riley Valentine. After the Gators took a 2-1 lead, Marlie Giles hit a RBI single to make it 2-2.
Following four straight runs for the Gators, Alabama put together a rally in the bottom of the sixth.
Valentine had a RBI fielder’s choice and Kali Heivilin hit a RBI single to make it 6-4. Rothrock limited the damage in the inning to two runs.
GATORS ADVANCE!
📺 ESPN2 | #GoGators pic.twitter.com/PngbSKezr4
— Gators Softball (@GatorsSB) June 3, 2024
Up Next
This will be the first meeting between the Gators and Sooners since June 2, 2018, with UF losing 2-0.
If Oklahoma wins, it will advance to the Women’s College World Series final. ‘
Stanford and UCLA are playing late Sunday night to decide who takes on Texas in the other semifinal Monday at 7 p.m.
Heading to the National Semifinals 🎉 pic.twitter.com/NUPGCXpVDL
— Gators Softball (@GatorsSB) June 3, 2024