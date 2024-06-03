AL East Race at 1/3 of Season Mark

Share Facebook

Twitter

With the 2024 MLB season approximately one-third complete, here’s how each team in the AL East is performing thus far.

The Battle of the AL East is about to heat up 🍿🔥👏 pic.twitter.com/fTQ4aBX6Sp — 𝙆am Brice (@kambrice1tv) June 1, 2024

Tampa Bay Rays

Despite their persistence in previous years to make the playoffs when facing obstacles, the Rays are struggling to keep up this time around. The numerous injuries and generally disappointing play in the batter’s box have proven to be too great a setback for them to overcome consistently.

Pitchers Shane McClanahan, Jeffery Springs, and Drew Rasmussen have all battled season-long injuries. In addition, Ryan Pepiot, Pete Fairbanks, Shane Baz, and Chris Devenski have been in and out of lineups dealing with minor setbacks throughout the year.

Offensively, Isaac Paredes is the team’s only All-Star-level hitter with a .296 average and .881 on-base plus slugging. The rest of the team has either dealt with injuries or underperformed.

The Rays have a steep hill to climb in their journey to snatch a playoff spot.

New York Yankees

In Gerrit Cole‘s absence, the Yankees have excelled. The team’s rotation has combined for a 2.73 earned run average, tops in the majors and ranks fourth in innings pitched.

A key factor in their success has been the play of rookie Luis Gil. In six starts in May, Gil recorded a 0.70 earned run average with 44 strikeouts. He was named the AL Pitcher of the month.

Luis Gil: 6-0, 38.2 IP, 44 K, 0.70 ERA

Chris Sale: 5-0, 32 IP, 45 K, 0.56 ERA Your AL and NL Pitchers of the Month for May! pic.twitter.com/haIYzOnvtV — MLB (@MLB) June 3, 2024

Baltimore Orioles

In his second season, shortstop Gunnar Henderson has emerged as a legit MVP candidate. He’s tied for the lead in home runs (18) and is tied fourth in wins above replacement (3.3).

With a deep roster and one of the league’s best players, the Orioles are on the cusp of being serious contenders.

Boston Red Sox

It’s been an injury-riddled season for the Red Sox, who still have managed to remain .500.

They recently lost Tyler O’Neill after being placed on IL with right knee inflammation. This adds to the extensive list of health issues throughout the year.

Toronto Blue Jays

The Blue Jays’ offense has been a major disappointment this year.

Outside of the stellar play by Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, George Springer, Alejandro Kirk and Justin Turner all have an on-base plus slugging of 91 or below.