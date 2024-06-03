Women’s College World Series: Gators Force Deciding Semifinal Game

The No. 4 national seed Florida Gators beat the No. 2 national seed Oklahoma Sooners 9-3 Monday in the semifinals of the Women’s College World Series at Devon Park in Oklahoma City to force another matchup with the Sooners.
The Gators (54-14) used the long ball to do the damage against the Sooners (56-7) and force a Tuesday rematch to determine who advances to the championship finals. Oklahoma saw its 20-game win streak in the NCAA Tournament snapped.
The time for Tuesday’s game is to be determined on ESPN.
Semifinal Box Score
Long Ball Drives Offense
The Gators jumped on Oklahoma starting pitcher Nicole May (14-3) early. She gave up four runs in two innings.
Reagan Walsh started the scoring with a RBI single to give the Gators a 1-0 lead.
Kendra Falby broke out of her slump in the bottom of the second with an inside-the-park home run (her 2nd) to make it 2-0. Skylar Wallace followed her with a solo home run (her 14th and first of the game) to make it 3-0.
Kierston Deal came in relief and pitched 3.2 innings and gave up five runs.
Ava Brown hit a RBI double to make it 4-0 in the third. After the Sooners got a run back, Walsh hit a three-run home run (her 18th) to make it 7-1.
Wallace hit her second home run of the game (her 15th) in the fifth to make it 9-3 after a two-run home run from the Sooners.
Another Complete Game
UF’s Keagan Rothrock (33-8) threw her 27th complete game of the season. She gave up three runs on seven hits and struck out four batters. She walked seven.
The runs for Oklahoma came off a Kinzie Hansen RBI single and a Tiare Jennings two-run home run.
Up Next
Tuesday’s winner will advance to the WCWS Finals. A win would put Florida in the finals for the first time since 2017 when they lost 2-0 to the Sooners. Oklahoma is seeking its fourth consecutive national title.
Stanford and Texas are playing Monday night on the other side of the semifinal bracket.
